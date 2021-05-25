Advertisement

IT’S A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR POSSIBLE STORMS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re watching for the possibility of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Some may be strong to severe later today. Hail, high winds and locally heavy rainfall will be possible. It’s a First Alert Weather Day as our severe weather outlook has climbed into the MODERATE category.

Otherwise, your Tuesday looks partly sunny. A breezy southwest wind will keep us warm and humid. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s, with some 70s in the Northwoods and along the immediate Lake Michigan shoreline.

Once a cold front passes through the area later tonight, our storm threat will diminish, followed by some cooler and less humid weather. Highs tomorrow will be in the 60s and 70s tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. Then, we’ll drop back into the 50s Thursday and Friday with some occasional rain... Don’t worry, the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend is looking mainly dry with temperatures trending back up.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: SW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

WEDNESDAY: W/NW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Partly sunny. A few afternoon storms... Possibly strong this afternoon. Warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Evening thunderstorms... Possibly strong this evening. Clearing skies late. Perhaps a view of a partial lunar eclipse towards dawn. LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid. HIGH: 72 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Cool and breezy. Late-night frost FAR NORTH? HIGH: 53 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: Daybreak frost FAR NORTH? Otherwise, sunny and mild. HIGH: 64 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy. A shower is possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 72

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Instagram video showing Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Hawaii as voluntary Organized...
Report: Aaron Rodgers Skips Packers OTAs
Rex the Alligator
UPDATE: Missing arthritic alligator found safe
Coronavirus generic
50% of Wisconsin women, girls vaccinated against COVID-19
Father charged in skid steer incident that killed 2-year-old son
Bail hearing held for Two Rivers murder suspects
Owner of Two Rivers home where teen was killed charged with chronic child neglect

Latest News

May 25 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Watching for storms
First Alert Forecast: Humidity returns for Tuesday, storms and fog possible tonight
First Alert Forecast: Humidity returns for Tuesday, storms and fog possible tonight
May 24 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking storms
First Alert Weather
SCATTERED STORMS INTO TUESDAY