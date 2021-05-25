IT’S A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR POSSIBLE STORMS

We’re watching for the possibility of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Some may be strong to severe later today. Hail, high winds and locally heavy rainfall will be possible. It’s a First Alert Weather Day as our severe weather outlook has climbed into the MODERATE category.

Otherwise, your Tuesday looks partly sunny. A breezy southwest wind will keep us warm and humid. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s, with some 70s in the Northwoods and along the immediate Lake Michigan shoreline.

Once a cold front passes through the area later tonight, our storm threat will diminish, followed by some cooler and less humid weather. Highs tomorrow will be in the 60s and 70s tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. Then, we’ll drop back into the 50s Thursday and Friday with some occasional rain... Don’t worry, the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend is looking mainly dry with temperatures trending back up.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: SW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

WEDNESDAY: W/NW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Partly sunny. A few afternoon storms... Possibly strong this afternoon. Warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Evening thunderstorms... Possibly strong this evening. Clearing skies late. Perhaps a view of a partial lunar eclipse towards dawn. LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid. HIGH: 72 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Cool and breezy. Late-night frost FAR NORTH? HIGH: 53 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: Daybreak frost FAR NORTH? Otherwise, sunny and mild. HIGH: 64 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy. A shower is possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 72

