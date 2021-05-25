Advertisement

In-home COVID-19 vaccinations begin in Brown County

A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Anyone who may have difficulties leaving their home but wish to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Brown County are now able to be vaccinated at home.

According to the Brown County Health Department, they are working with members of the Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC), as well as the De Pere Public Health Department and Bellin Health, to administer vaccines to people in their homes.

The ADRC will work to contact and screen those who want the vaccine to determine if the in-home vaccine option would be a good fit for the individual. The screening will be done using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Pre-Vaccination checklist, according to county health officials.

Health officials add the ADRC began referrals for in-home vaccinations on Tuesday, May 18.

Afterwards, health officials say they will work to connect individuals with all available community resources to get access to the vaccine, which they add includes the new in-home option.

If you or someone you know may be a candidate to receive an in-home vaccination, you’re asked to contact the ADRC by one of the following ways:

