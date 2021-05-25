High school seniors celebrate intent of entering trade industry with career signing day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a new trend growing in popularity -- and it has nothing to do with fashion.

Two high school seniors in Northeast Wisconsin celebrated a big moment Tuesday at the Carpenters’ Local 1146.

Elizabeth Ciancio, of Gillet High School, and Evan Werner, from Oconto High School, pledged and signed their intent to begin a career in the trade industry. The soon-to-be graduates have committed to begin a career with VerHalen Commercial Interiors in Green Bay.

“It’s quite exciting honestly, my stepdad and I have been talking about it for years now. He’s been working in the union his whole life, so I’m prepared for it. Today is the day,” said Werner.

Carpenters’ Local 1146 says with so many employers in the trades trying to find workers, recruiting right out of high school, and offering them incentives, is proving successful.

“We know there’s a big shortage of people in construction, and we’re just trying to do our part and bring some young kids in,” said Micahel Warren, the General Manager of VerHalen Inc. “This is just the beginning, we have to train them and guide them through the process - it’s not going to be easy, but we have their back. They’ll get benefits, it’s a four-year apprenticeship, they get schooling during those years and it’s just a good trade to get into, plenty of work ahead of us.”

Ciancio and Werner will begin their careers just a few weeks after graduation.

“I always put thought into the trades, but I never thought I really could. Part of it was because I’m a girl... and then I was just like ‘why don’t I just do it, why don’t I go into the union and get a good pension and get all the benefits under my belt instead of going and getting thousands, hundreds of thousands of dollars, in student debt,’” said Ciancio.

Steve Dorvinen, a member of Carpenters’ Local 1146, said they were fortunate to have the two students from VerHalen there Tuesday.

“We’ve also had Boldt, Pfifer, CR Meyer, HJ Martin, a lot of other contractors see value in this to give these kids recognition,” said Dorvinen.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.