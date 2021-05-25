Wisconsin on downward trend for COVID-19 deaths, cases, hospitalizations

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin continues to see COVID-19 virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths on a downward trend, despite higher day-to-day numbers Tuesday in each of those metrics.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) identified 376 new coronavirus cases -- more than the past two days combined, but the fourth day in a row with fewer than 400 new cases. That helped bring the 7-day average down from 330 to 315 cases per day. The state had 2,775 tests from people being tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time, and 13.55% of them were positive. By our calculations, the average positivity rate by that measure has been 10% or below for 8 days in a row. By the state’s own measure, which takes all tests into account, including people who get tested multiple times, the positivity rate is 2.5%. Wisconsin has been below the 3% threshold where health officials the spread of the virus being managed since May 14.

The state also reported 8 more deaths -- twice as many as the past 3 days combined -- bringing the death toll to the cusp of 7,000. The 7-day average for deaths fell from 5 to 4. That’s because last Tuesday, with 13 deaths, is no longer included in the rolling average. That was the last double-digit increase in the death toll.

The deaths were in Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Oconto, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Richland, Walworth and Waukesha counties. The 6,998 deaths represent 1.15% of all known coronavirus cases to date.

Hospitalizations jumped on Tuesday with 75 COVID-19 patients admitted since Monday morning. That’s again more than the past two days combined, but the 7-day rolling average is down for that metric, too, because that was still fewer hospital admissions than a week ago. The average slipped from 60 to 57 patients per day.

On Monday, the latest data available, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported there were 254 COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals, including 87 in ICU.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals were treating 13 patients for COVID-19, with none in ICU. The 10 hospitals in the Northeast Wisconsin were treating 26 patients, with 12 in ICU. We expect updated hospitalization numbers after 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.

So far, the state’s identified 608,959 coronavirus cases since February 2020. Active cases now represent 0.9% of all known cases -- the first time we’ve seen that below 1%. The vast majority -- 97.9%, or 595,882 people -- are considered recovered, though state health officials acknowledge some have lingering effects, such as brain fog, fatigue, or loss of taste or smell. Among all the cases, 5% resulted in hospitalization and 1.15% resulted in death.

VACCINATIONS

The DHS reports 15,126 more doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were administered since Monday’s report. Monday’s and Tuesday’s numbers tend to be lower than the rest of the week as vaccinators’ reports for Sunday come in. That brings us to a total 5,067,919 “shots in the arm” since December 13.

Across the state, 41.1% of the population is fully vaccinated, or almost 2.4 million Wisconsinites, out of 47.0% of the population that’s received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or 2,735,672 Wisconsinites. Remember that about 14% of the state’s population isn’t eligible for the vaccine -- kids under 12 years old.

Weekly totals of doses administered have declined for six straight weeks. However, we’re seeing the percentage of vaccinations keeping pace with or exceeding completed vaccinations more often, indicating more people are getting their first shots. For example, the percentage of 16- and 17-year-olds getting a vaccine dose increased by 0.3 percentage points Tuesday while completed vaccinations rose by 0.2 points. Waushara County saw a 0.1 point increase in vaccinations despite no change in the percentage of county residents who are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations by age group (and increase since Sunday)

12-15: 15.4% received a dose (+0.7)/0.0% completed (none are currently eligible for a second dose before June 3)

16-17: 31.0% received a dose (+0.3)/22.9% completed (+0.2)

18-24: 36.9% received a dose (+0.1)/29.9% completed (+0.2)

25-34: 43.1% received a dose (+0.1)/36.5% completed (+0.2)

35-44: 51.4% received a dose (+0.1)/44.5% completed (+0.2)

45-54: 53.6% received a dose (+0.2)/46.8% completed (+0.2)

55-64: 64.4% received a dose (+0.1)/57.5% completed (+0.2)

65+: 82.9% received a dose (+0.1)/78.6% completed (+0.1)

Vaccinations by gender

Female: 50.2% received a dose (+0.1)/44.4% completed (+0.2)

Male: 43.1% received a dose (+0.1)/37.3% completed (+0.2)

TUESDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATIONS TO-DATE

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous day) Completed % of population (change from previous day) Brown (264,542) (NE) 46.4% (+0.1) 41.7% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 41.9% (+0.1) 37.0% (+0.0) Dodge (87,839) 37.6% (+0.1) 33.3% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 62.7% (+0.0) 57.6% (+0.0) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 39.8% (+0.2) 35.4% (+0.2) Forest (9,004) 39.9% (+0.1) 37.3% (+0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 41.0% (+0.1) 38.4% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 40.8% (+0.2) 36.9% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 39.0% (+0.1) 36.3% (+0.0) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 44.3% (+0.1) 40.1% (+0.0) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 38.9% (+0.1) 35.3% (+0.2) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 48.4% (+1.1) 42.6% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 39.4% (+0.1) 36.5% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 45.7% (+0.1) 39.8% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 34.3% (+0.1) 31.0% (+0.0) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 45.5% (+0.1) 39.9% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 39.3% (+0.1) 35.1% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 32.4% (+0.1) 30.1% (+0.0) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 44.1% (+0.1) 39.1% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 215,506 (45.4%) (+0.1) 195,143 (41.2%) (+0.2) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 234,605 (42.7%) (+0.2) 207,504 (37.7%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,735,672 (47.0%) (+0.2) 2,391,907 (41.1%) (+0.2)

State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,755 cases (13 deaths)

Ashland – 1,284 cases (+3) (15 deaths)

Barron – 5,861 cases (+4) (82 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,155 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (19 deaths)

Brown – 31,766 cases (+15) (244 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,373 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,420 cases (+3) (22 deaths)

Calumet – 5,826 cases (+4) (51 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,447 cases (+8) (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,283 cases (+1) (59 deaths)

Columbia – 5,490 cases (57 deaths)

Crawford – 1,732 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Dane – 44,960 (+12) (308 deaths)

Dodge – 11,939 cases (+12) (165 deaths)

Door – 2,622 cases (23 deaths)

Douglas – 4,111 cases (+3) (40 deaths)

Dunn – 4,679 cases (+4) (32 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,581 cases (+0) (108 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 451 cases (+3) (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,524 cases (+1) (112 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 962 cases (+1 ) (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,945 cases (+5) (85 deaths)

Green – 3,516 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,592 cases (+6) (19 deaths)

Iowa - 2,046 cases (10 deaths)

Iron - 580 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,645 cases (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,431 cases (110 deaths)

Juneau - 3,207 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,834 cases (+13) (309 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,361 cases (+1) (26 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,805 cases (cases revised -5 by state) (87 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,573 cases (+2) (9 deaths)

Langlade - 2,013 cases (+1) (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 3,067 cases (64 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,624 cases (+9) (71 deaths)

Marathon – 14,812 cases (+3) (188 deaths)

Marinette - 4,215 cases (+6) (65 deaths)

Marquette – 1,389 cases (+1) (23 deaths)

Menominee – 804 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 106,817 (+68) (1,327 deaths)

Monroe – 4,594 cases (+5) (38 deaths)

Oconto – 4,498 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (56 deaths) (+1)

Oneida - 3,650 cases (+1) (72 deaths) (+1)

Outagamie – 20,766 cases (+5) (208 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee – 8,240 cases (+12) (89 deaths)

Pepin – 863 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 4,004 cases (+1) (37 deaths)

Polk – 4,640 cases (+14) (52 deaths)

Portage – 6,814 cases (+9) (68 deaths)

Price – 1,237 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 22,012 cases (+13) (354 deaths)

Richland - 1,314 cases (+0) (16 deaths) (+1)

Rock – 16,294 cases (+22) (175 deaths)

Rusk - 1,365 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Sauk – 5,914 cases (+3) (48 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,726 cases (+1) (26 deaths)

Shawano – 4,729 cases (+4) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,810 cases (+9) (143 deaths)

St. Croix – 8,028 cases (+7) (56 deaths)

Taylor - 1,888 cases (+1) (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,554 cases (42 deaths)

Vernon – 1,940 cases (+1) (39 deaths)

Vilas - 2,278 cases (+1) (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,532 cases (+15) (139 deaths) (+1)

Washburn – 1,489 cases (20 deaths)

Washington – 14,776 cases (+18) (154 deaths)

Waukesha – 43,994 cases (+26) (538 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 4,919 cases (+3) (120 deaths)

Waushara – 2,187 cases (+5) (34 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,264 cases (+9) (197 deaths)

Wood – 7,142 cases (+5) (80 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 321 cases (2 deaths)

Baraga - 672 cases (+4) (37 deaths)

Chippewa - 1,075 cases (+3) (28 deaths)

Delta – 3,333 cases (+1) (74 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,393 cases (+1) (59 deaths)

Gogebic - 1,037 cases (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,515 cases (+1) (34 deaths) (+1)

Iron – 980 cases (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 143 cases (1 death)

Luce – 213 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Mackinac - 452 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 4,241 cases (+2) (60 deaths)

Menominee - 1,784 cases (+1) (40 deaths)

Ontonagon – 415 cases (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 347 cases (+6) (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

** The Michigan Department of Health does not release reports on Sundays.