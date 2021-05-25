Advertisement

Community celebrates woman who turns 109

By Kailynn Johnson
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - The community came together to celebrate one Mississippi woman as she marked more than 100 years of life.

“I’m one of those people who loves people. God loves me and I sure do love him, he wouldn’t keep me in that long if he didn’t,” said Eula V. Polk, who turned 109 years old.

First lady Elee Reeves presented a special certificate to her yesterday.

“She is amazing, and I’ve been very blessed today to be out here with her and get to meet her and celebrate this happy, happy birthday,” said Reeves.

Polk was nominated to the Mississippi Department of Human Services along with the Hinds County Human Resource Agency.

Her secret? “Guess I live right, and God lefts you live.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
“It’s about character”: Aaron Rodgers opens up about situation with Packers
Father charged in skid steer incident that killed 2-year-old son
An Instagram video showing Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Hawaii as voluntary Organized...
Report: Aaron Rodgers Skips Packers OTAs
Rex the Alligator
UPDATE: Missing arthritic alligator found safe
Coronavirus generic
50% of Wisconsin women, girls vaccinated against COVID-19

Latest News

Wisconsin Republicans swiftly kill Medicaid expansion
Wisconsin Republicans swiftly kill Medicaid expansion
Six years ago, then-Sgt. Matt Ronk of the Brown County Sheriff's Office, had a stroke at work....
Stroke survivor offers inspiration, hope to others recovering from strokes; says “don’t give up”
Brad Spakowitz describes the watch and warning area for Tuesday's stormy weather
WEATHER TALK: Storms expected
Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
Rallies, moments of silence honor George Floyd a year later