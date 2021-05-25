Appleton School Board to survey community again regarding renaming of school

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Area School Board voted Monday night to conduct a second survey to ask if Lincoln Elementary should be re-named in honor of former administrator Ron Dunlap.

The survey will be done online from May 28 - June 18.

Anyone without online access can request a paper survey, which would be sent out by mail.

Only people who live in the district can participate in the survey, and you will need to provide your name and address for verification. A previous survey had 584 responses.

If there is a name change, Dunlap would become the first Black administrator in the District - and possibly the state - to have a school named in his honor.

“We are a board that I believe is expected to reach a decision on this, and we have a tool here for gathering in put from 45,000 families, and then we will have to decide if we proceed with this tool,” said James Bowman, a board member of the Appleton Area School District.

Dunlap died in October of 2019 at the age of 72.

