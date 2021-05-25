1 injured in Waupaca County crash

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say one person was flown to a hospital Monday afternoon after a crash on U.S. Highway 45 in Waupaca County.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, a report came in at about 5:15 p.m. for a single vehicle crash on the highway near State Highway 76.

The Sheriff’s Office says during the preliminary investigation, they found a pickup truck with a utility trailer headed south on 45 crossed the center line and hit a tree after entering the east ditch.

Authorities say the male driver, who has not been identified as of this publishing, was the only person in the vehicle.

He was then extricated, and flown to Theda Care Regional Medical Center in Neenah.

The crash, which is still being investigated, caused the highway to be closed in both directions for about two hours.

