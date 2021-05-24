Advertisement

WARMER, MORE HUMID WITH A CHANCE OF STORMS TODAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Showers and thunderstorms will be moving through the area at times today. You’ll see a rain chance this morning, followed by another chance during the mid to late afternoon hours. Some of the afternoon storms may have some locally heavy rain, thunder and lightning... But it looks like most of the stronger storms will stay to the northwest of us.

The occasional wet weather is forming where two very different air masses are clashing... Saturday was warm and humid, but Sunday was much cooler. Today we’ll see that warm and humid weather surging back into northeast Wisconsin as balmy southwest winds blow again. High temperatures will climb into the lower 80s in the Fox Valley, with 70s in the Northwoods. Cooler highs in the 60s will hug the immediate Lake Michigan shoreline. Any way you slice it, it’s going to be much warmer and more humid than yesterday.

Tomorrow also looks very warm and sticky with another chance of scattered thunderstorms. Some of the storms tomorrow MAY be stronger with gusty winds and hail. There’s a CHANCE that tomorrow turns into a First Alert Weather Day, so check back in with any forecast updates.

Temperatures will be cooling down during the rest of the week, with some shower chances on Thursday and Friday. However, the Memorial Day Weekend is looking better with drier and warmer weather.

WINDS & WAVES:

AFTERNOON STORMS POSSIBLE

TODAY: SE/S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: SW 15-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms early and again late in the day. Turning warmer and more humid. HIGH: 80 (cooler by the lake)

TONIGHT: Evening thunderstorms NORTH. Mostly cloudy. Mild and humid. LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms... A stronger storm is possible. Warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and less humid. HIGH: 75 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 52 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: Sunny and mild. HIGH: 64 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

MEMORIAL DAY: Clouds thicken with a late rain chance. HIGH: 74

