Suspected shooter in Two Rivers homicide: ‘We were like blood brothers’

TWP ROVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - The man suspected of pulling the trigger and killing a 17-year-old boy in Two Rivers last week has now been formally charged.

Court documents show 19-year-old Joshua Walcott made his initial court appearance Monday afternoon.

Walcott has been charged with five separate felony counts:

First Degree Intentional Homicide, Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Felony Bail Jumping

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Attempted Sexual Assault of a Child Under 16 Years of Age

Expose Child to Harmful Descriptions

Police were called to 1809 28th Street on May 17 for a report of an unresponsive man who had been shot inside of a home.

When they arrived, the victim was found dead and several men who had been in the room when police arrived then left the scene.

Court documents say after police spoke with others in the home, several people said they heard the victim and Walcott arguing and talking loudly.

According to the criminal complaint, the only person in the room with Walcott and the victim was 19-year-old Rodney Anderson. Anderson was formally charged last week with harboring or aiding a felon and six misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

RELATED: Prosecutors: Man lied to put police on false trail after Two Rivers murder

The document goes on to say Anderson witnessed Walcott and the victim arguing about who makes more money, and they were saying ‘Don’t f*** with me.”

According to the complaint, Walcott was then pointing and waving a handgun at the victim while they argued.

Rodney eventually told police that Walcott and the victim were getting more and more serious, and he said he tried to get in the middle and break it up.

According to the complaint, Rodney watched Walcott pick up the gun from a dresser and waved it around, and watched him shoot the victim.

Court documents say Walcott picked the victim up, and asked him if he was “okay”, and then they checked him for a pulse.

It goes on to say Walcott paced around, saying his life was over.

After the incident, another person in the home, identified in the complaint as William Lowe, called for help.

The complaint states Lowe, Anderson and Walcott all ran from the scene. The document states Lowe believed Walcott got the gun from the room and then took it with him.

RELATED: Gun found in Two Rivers homicide investigation

While interviewing Walcott, officials say he told them that he and the victim were “like blood brothers, like family”, and also said “I guess I pulled the trigger” and “it just went off”.

Walcott then told police that “I saw him take his last breath”, and left after hearing sirens.

During his initial appearance, a judge ordered a $250,000 cash bond to continue.

RELATED: Bail hearing held for Two Rivers murder suspects

The victim’s grandmother spoke during the court hearing, saying “There is an entire family that these men have decimated. We want to look them in the face, and let them know how much they hurt this family.” She went on to say that “It’s unbelievable they can just sit there, I want them to see our faces... how bad and how foolish this is.”

On Friday, May 21, police also spoke with another person, identified as a 15-year-old girl, who said she stayed home from school on Monday, May17, and when her father got home that day, he screamed at her, took her bedroom door of, and began spitting in her face.

The girl said she left and went to the house where the shooting took place between 3 and 5 p.m. that afternoon.

According to the complaint, the girl told police the 17-year-old shooting victim was at that house because “he is always there” and that multiple other people were also at the home.

The girl went on to tell police she estimated Walcott arrived at the home around 8:30 or 9 p.m. that night, adding he was drunk, and could hear him talking with someone outside before he entered the home.

Court documents say the girl told police she wanted to change what she was wearing after he arrived due to what Walcott and the victim had done to her in the past and it made her uncomfortable.

The complaint states she went into the bathroom and while she was changing, Walcott entered the bathroom and asked her to have sex with him. She said no, and continued to say no after he allegedly continued asking her.

According to the document, Walcott lowered his pants and underwear, exposing himself to her. The girl told police she told Walcott to get out of the bathroom.

The complaint states the shooting victim then opened the door, and walked in with his phone, saying he was going to send it to Walcott’s girlfriend. According to the document, Walcott and the shooting victim then laughed, and were also arguing over the recording, and Walcott told him to erase the video.

The girl told police she didn’t know if there was a recording, and was further in the bathroom and couldn’t see the phone screen. Afterwards, she said Walcott and the victim went into another room.

Shortly after, the girl said she heard a loud bang, but thought it was someone tripping.

RELATED: Owner of Two Rivers home where teen was killed charged with chronic child neglect

Court documents state an autopsy was done on the victim, and a bullet was found under his skin. The complaint states the doctor found an entrance wound to the victim’s right, upper chest with no exit wound.

If convicted, the homicide charge carries a term of life in prison. The felony bail jumping charge carries a fine of no more than $10,000, no more than six years in prison, or both.

The possession of a firearm by a felon charge carries a fine of no more than $25,000, a maximum term of 10 years in prison, or both.

Meanwhile, the Attempted Sexual Assault charge carries a sentence of no more than $50,000, a maximum prison sentence of 2 years, or both. The Exposure of A child to Harmful Descriptions has a maximum sentence of $10,000, three and a half years in prison, or both.

Walcott has an preliminary hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.