SCATTERED STORMS TODAY AND TOMORROW

Look for some sunny breaks for the early afternoon. Another storm chance will materialize for the mid to late afternoon hours... especially northwest of the Fox Valley. Some of the afternoon storms may have some locally heavy rain, thunder and lightning... and an isolated severe warning is possible.

Temperatures this afternoon will be to near 80° with the higher humidity returning. Because of the mugginess, it won’t cool off much tonight and lows will stay in the 60s. Tuesday will be another warm, humid day with highs into the lower 80s. Skies will be mostly cloudy and scattered storms could develop.

Some of the storms tomorrow MAY be stronger with gusty winds and hail. Storms likely won’t be too widespread, but the ones that do form could become severe. There’s a CHANCE that tomorrow turns into a First Alert Weather Day, so check back in with any forecast updates.

Tuesday will also be a rather breezy day with sustained winds of 15-20 mph and gusts upwards of 30 mph. After a cold front moves through, winds will switch around to the west and eventually more of a northerly direction on Wednesday. Temperatures will be cooling down during the rest of the week. Highs on Wednesday should be in the middle 70s with lows dipping into the 40s that night. Shower chances will tick back up on Thursday and Friday, and highs will be limited to the 50s. However, the Memorial Day Weekend is looking better with drier and warmer weather.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WINDS & WAVES:

AFTERNOON STORMS POSSIBLE

TODAY: S 10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TUESDAY: SSW 15-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms develop late in the day... especially NORTHWEST. Turning more humid. HIGH: 80 (cooler by the lake)

TONIGHT: Evening thunderstorms NORTH. Mostly cloudy. Mild and humid. LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with scattered thunderstorms... a stronger storm is possible. Warm, humid, and breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and less humid. HIGH: 75 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: Turning cloudy. Scattered showers develop. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 55 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: Sunny and mild. HIGH: 64 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

MEMORIAL DAY: Clouds thicken with a late rain chance. HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

