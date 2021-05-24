Owner of Two Rivers home where teen was killed charged with chronic child neglect

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Aside from a murder investigation in Two Rivers, when police responded to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old they found a home that wasn’t fit for human habitation. Monday, the homeowner, 48-year-old Todd Mueller, was formally charged with chronic neglect of a child, chronic neglect of a child resulting in emotional damage, and two felony counts of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint: When police responded to the shooting, they found the home on 28th Street filled with flies. In the bedroom where the victim died, there was drug paraphernalia on the dresser and nightstands and dirty clothing 5 inches high on the mattress. Another bedroom, where one of Mueller’s children slept, were expired and moldy foods, numerous empty liquor bottles, and clothes strewn about. Another one of Mueller’s children slept on a mattress in the living room with expired and spilled food and stains and no bedding.

Officers described a smell like ammonia in the entire house. They believe the smell came from the basement, where they found urine “deep enough to resemble standing water” and dog feces.

In the kitchen, police found broken glass across the kitchen floor. When they looked in the refrigerator there were “two large bags of onions and no other legitimate food.” They didn’t find any food in the freezer.

Mueller said he lived in the house with his children for two years and no other adults live in the house. He couldn’t tell police if his children attended school, but he said their mother is notified if they don’t. He said he makes food for the victims once or twice a week and the rest of the week they eat leftovers. He thought they eat cereal for breakfast and didn’t know what they eat for lunch while he’s at work.

He acknowledged the poor living conditions but said “the kids were supposed to take care of it.” Mueller said a neighbor frequently brings food to the kids along with cleaning supplies, and had also taken care of their two dogs and nine puppies. Police talked to the neighbor, who told an investigator she spent $42,000 of her own money on Mueller’s children after seeing the conditions they live in. She claimed what police found after the murder was a cleaner house than when she first saw it last August.

One of the children in the house said they had suicidal thoughts sometimes because of all they had to deal with. They said they did a lot of the cleaning and caretaking for the other child, claiming Mueller is an alcoholic and was around less since bars reopened after the pandemic. They preferred having friends around, like Joshua Walcott, the suspect in the murder, because friends would bring food into the house, and admitted using cigarettes and marijuana brought into the house. They were falling behind at school and may have to repeat a grade because of the distractions at home and no internet access.

The chronic neglect charges can carry 6 to 15 years in prison if Mueller is convicted. The felony bail jumping charges each carries up to 6 years.

