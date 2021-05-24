New regional crisis center offers ‘one-stop shop’ to faster help people in mental health crisis

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin is now home to a one-of-a-kind new facility to get help faster to people in a serious mental health crisis at high risk of hurting themselves or someone else.

Action 2 News told you about the need for change in a First Alert Investigation four years ago, when it was taking 14 hours or longer to get a suicidal person help.

But starting Wednesday, May 26, that should change, not only reducing the amount of time it takes to get help, but doing it amid a growing demand for mental health services.

From the outside of the new Crisis Center, located at 3150 Gershwin Drive in Green Bay, near the Brown County jail, it may only look like a new building, but the inside of the new Brown County Regional Crisis Center offers hope and so much more.

“It’s open, bright and welcoming. It has a feel of a medical service environment in many ways. There’s natural light in the counseling rooms in the front,” explains Brown County Health and Human Services Executive Director Erik Pritzl.

In a news conference Monday, Brown County leaders unveiled the new center, showcasing features to offer services and treatment to best help people likely at their lowest point in life -- either suicidal or homicidal -- and in crisis.

This is a far different atmosphere than the dark and dingy basement where the crisis center has been operating for years in downtown Green Bay.

“Brown County realized quickly, working with all these other agencies, that we needed to come up with a better solution, and that solution was a one-stop shop, and that’s what we have here today,” says County Executive Troy Streckenbach.

In our First Alert Investigation in 2017, we uncovered lengthy wait times, where law enforcement were called to help, but ended up having people in a crisis, in their custody, for 10, 13, even 23 hours before getting help.

Part of that was waiting for them to be medically cleared in a hospital, and part of that was simply finding a bed for them.

Since then, the county has worked to improve services, including hiring clinicians who work with law enforcement to offer help to people sooner, as well as mobile crisis teams that respond with law enforcement to people’s homes or other locations.

But the new $2.2 million Crisis Center facility is the big one.

“It is money well spent,” says Brown County Supervisor Joan Brusky, who chairs the Human Services Committee. “This was made possible through the sales tax, and we’ve been working on it for years and now it it has come to completion.”

Necessary services are all in one building, eliminating the need for people to retell their trauma to multiple people, at multiple locations.

Instead they can talk to crisis counselors, be checked over by medical staff and either stay at the locked psychiatric facility on campus or get connected to programs and resources, most likely without ever walking outside.

“Our average has probably been about three hours to this point, including the hospitals,” says Crisis Center Program Manager Jenny Younk when asked about total time from call to help. “Our hope is we can cut that even in half.”

The timing of all this is critical.

“The emotional threat of COVID is something we’re really concerned about,” says Family Services President and CEO Jeff Vande Leest. “The anxiety, fear, isolation, things people have been experiencing in this community are going to start to gradually play out, and that’s where I think a good solid crisis response system is going to be more than necessary, more than it ever has been in the past.”

Staff will move in Tuesday, and the new crisis center will open to the public Wednesday, May 26.

