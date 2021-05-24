Man killed when pickup hits tree in Waushara County
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver was killed when his pickup truck hit a tree in Waushara County.
The Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Jayson J. Beck, 48.
On May 22, dispatchers received a report that a pickup truck hit a tree on County XX in the Town of Aurora. The scene was located just south of County D.
Beck was pronounced dead at the scene.
The call came in at 4:39 p.m.
The crash remains under investigation.
