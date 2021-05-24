Advertisement

Man convicted of Neenah homicide receives life prison sentence

Donald Lee Billings
Donald Lee Billings(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The man convicted of shooting and killing another man in Neenah nearly one year ago has learned his fate.

On Monday, 35-year-old Donald Billings was sentenced to life in prison for the death of Adam David Baith on June 22 last year. He won’t be eligible for extended supervision for 50 years.

Billings was found guilty by a jury earlier this year. He was also found guilty of being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm, which carried a sentence of three years in prison.

Those sentences will run concurrent with each other.

A jury in Winnebago County deliberated for about 90 minutes before returning the guilty verdict.

Police announced Billings was arrested in Milwaukee by U.S. Marshals and the Milwaukee Police Department in July of last year. He pleaded not guilty to Baith’s death, which court officials said happened at Baith’s home.

