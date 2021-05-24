Advertisement

Man arrested after armed standoff in Mishicot

Derek Kielkopf
Derek Kielkopf(Manitowoc County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - A Mishicot man was arrested Sunday after an armed standoff.

The suspect was identified as Derek Kielkopf, 40. He’s facing charges of Disorderly Conduct, Battery and Recklessly Endangering Safety.

At 4:45 p.m., the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 400 block of East Main Street in Mishicot. A caller said Kielkopf was armed with a knife.

Three adults escaped the home, but Kielkopf did not come out.

The Manitowoc County SWAT team responded. They arrested Kielkopf at about 8:30 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says the victims were taken to a Two Rivers hospital for minor injuries. The victims were identified as a 24-year-old Mishicot woman, a 25-year-old Manitowoc woman and a 27-year-old Manitowoc man.

The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing more information about the arrest at this time.

