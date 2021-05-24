Advertisement

Kewaunee School District faced with difficult decision as vandals target all-inclusive playground

Vandals hit the all-inclusive playground in Kewaunee.
Vandals hit the all-inclusive playground in Kewaunee.(Kewaunee School District)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kewaunee School District is asking for the community’s help to stop vandalism at an all-inclusive playground for grade school students.

The district addressed the issue Monday in a Facebook post.

The district says two pieces of equipment cannot be used right now because they are in need of repair.

“There have also been numerous complaints on inappropriate language from children utilizing the playground after school hours. We have also discovered carving of explicit words or images on the equipment, bikes being ridden on the poured in place surface and general vandalism in other areas of the playground,” reads the Facebook post.

The district says there are cameras, but they are not a deterrent to vandals. Police do evening and weekend checks, but the vandalism continues.

The district says it is now faced with a decision about installing a fence around the playground, which would limit public access.

“It will cost the district nearly $35,000 to make the needed repairs and install a fence around the playground,” reads the post. There would be additional costs for staffing.

The district is pleading with parents and guardians to supervise their children at the playground. They say no children over 12 should be playing on the equipment.

The all-inclusive playground was built four years ago. The district raised $220,000 from donors and fundraisers. It is intended for children ages 5-12.

If you have information, contact Kewaunee Police.

