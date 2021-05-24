Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Job fair for the hospitality industry

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Just about everywhere you look, there are “Now Hiring” signs. Businesses in the hospitality industry are among those having a difficult time filling positions, and with summer tourism expected to be strong this year, the need to find workers is as great as ever.

The Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting a job fair Wednesday, May 26, in an effort to fill the multitude of jobs. The job fair runs from 3 to 7 P.M. at Comfort Suites Green Bay, 1951 Bond St.

Chris Roth spoke with bureau president/CEO Brad Toll on Action 2 News at 4:30 about the hiring problem.

