Grady ordered to stand trial on Oshkosh murder charge

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Erice Grady was ordered Monday to face trial for the shooting death of Deshaun Davis in Oshkosh.

Davis was shot on the 900-block of Greenwood Court on April 27. Police were called for a weapons complaint and found him with a gunshot wound. Davis died at the hospital days later. Police say Grady and the victim had “mutual acquaintances.”

Grady, 45, is charged with First-Degree Intentional Homicide.

A court found the State has enough probable cause to move forward with the case and scheduled Grady to be back in court on June 10 for his arraignment, when he can enter a plea to the charge.

