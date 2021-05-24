Father charged in skid steer incident that killed 2-year-old son

ST. LAWRENCE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Waupaca County man is criminally charged with second-degree reckless homicide, almost two months after his toddler son died after a skid steer accident on a farm.

Caleb Schachtschneider called 911 on the evening of April 5. The responding deputy says Schachtschneider was crying hysterically. Schachtschneider explained he was using the skid steer to clear manure and his son was on his lap. When he moved to lower the bucket, the 2-year-old fell forward. The boy hit his head on a crossbar as the bucket was being lowered. The boy died at Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

Schachtschneider, 39, of Ogdensburg, later admitted having the boy in front of him instead of behind the restraint bar. He also indicated the boy wasn’t on his lap; instead, he’d moved the toddler down to his feet. Schachtschneider also said the skid steer came with a front door when he bought it, but he removed the door several years ago.

Deputies found other accidents involving the man’s children and the skid steer. In 2017, a then-5-year-old suffered a severe leg injury when his foot slipped and caught by the hydraulic bucket. Two years earlier, a then-6-year-old boy drove the skid steer into one of his brothers. The children told investigators they regularly operate the skid steer, often with younger children in the skid steer because they need enough weight on the seat to make it work.

