‘Communication board’ helps non-verbal students interact outside

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Spring Road Elementary school in Neenah added a new feature that is helping to make their playground more inclusive for all students.

Nikki Giordana, a Speech-Language Pathologist at Spring Road Elementary created a communication board that helps their non-verbal students with autism communicate better. She said this has been a long time coming, and just three weeks ago the sign was put up in the middle of their playground.

“In the classroom and in the school they have an iPad with a speech generated device where they’re able to select pre-programmed messages, but when they come out here to the playground they don’t always have that opportunity because of the weather or a fear of them breaking,” said Giordana.

With the help of Spring Road’s PTO Board, Giordana said the much-needed communication board became possible for the five non-verbal students that they currently have. Students can point to the pictures to let teachers or peers know what they are feeling or wanting.

“On the board, they have the ability to choose what they want to do, they can tell them if they want to take a break, or go on the swings, or the teeter-totter. They can also tell them if they want to go inside, or if they’re feeling sick or hurt, if they need a drink, those kinds of things. They have lots of different options that will allow them to tell that adult or their peers what they want to do,” Giordana explained.

Spring Road’s principal, Diane Luft said this board will not only benefit their own students but children and people in the community.

“During school hours, it’s open for just our school community, but then on the weekends and in the evenings, we oftentimes have community members coming here,” Luft said.

Spring Road officials said the students are loving the board so far and has been such a success that it’s caught the attention of other schools and Speech Pathologists in the area.

“It’s been fantastic stepping outside and seeing our kids interacting and being so included into the playground situation with everyone else, and being able to express what they need,” said Luft. “It makes me feel extremely proud of the work that our staff does.”

“It’s great to see that other people are reaching out in the community to see how they can get this set up for their school or their playground as well,” said Giordana.

School officials say they hope that this will pave the way for their non-verbal students, and that other schools will consider this idea for their students as well.

