Authorities treating fire site as a crime scene in UP town

CALUMET, Mich. (AP) - State and federal authorities are pitching in as investigators try to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed three buildings in the historic downtown of an Upper Peninsula village.

Investigators in Calumet were treating it as a crime scene.

The fire was reported late Friday and stretched into Saturday. It destroyed apartments, a laundromat, a former restaurant and a former tattoo shop.

An estimated 20 to 30 people were displaced.

Calumet is in Houghton County, 275 miles northwest of the Mackinac Bridge.

Calumet Fire Chief Jeff Kalcich says wind fueled the fire. He says the buildings were very close together.

