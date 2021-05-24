50% of Wisconsin women, girls vaccinated against COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin’s COVID-19 metrics remained low Monday, with the state reporting fewer than 200 coronavirus cases for the second day in a row. That hasn’t happened in almost a year -- since May 31 and June 1, 2020. The state also reports just one COVID-19 death, which was in Adams County. Meanwhile, vaccination numbers grew at a slow pace over the weekend, but women and girls achieved a milestone with 50% in the state getting the vaccine.

The Department of Health Services (DHS) says tests identified 151 coronavirus cases in 29 counties, out of 2,332 results from people being tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time. That’s 6.48% of those tests. By our calculations, the daily positivity rate has been below 10% for six of the last 7 days. But the state now looks at the positivity rate among all tests, including people tested multiple times, and by their measure the 7-day average for the positivity rate is down to 2.5% for the first time in a month. Since May 14, Wisconsin has been below the 3% that health officials want to see to consider the spread of the virus being managed.

Wisconsin is averaging 330 new cases per day over the past 7 days. That’s up from Sunday’s average of 325 because last Monday, when there were only 116 new cases, is no longer part of that rolling average. Still, it’s the second-lowest 7-day average since June 24 last year.

Wisconsin is averaging 5 deaths per day, up from Sunday’s average of 4, because no deaths were reported last Monday, and that’s out of the equation, too.

Hospitalizations were low for a second day. The state reported 24 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals between Sunday and Monday mornings. The 7-day average is 60 hospitalizations per day. We’ll get updates later this afternoon on current hospitalizations, which take discharges and deaths into account.

To date, the state’s identified 608,583 coronavirus cases since February 2020, and 5% of them (30,667 people) were hospitalized.

Over the weekend, recovered cases rose to 97.9% of those, or 595,476 people, though some may still suffer effects from their infects, such as brain fog, fatigue, or loss of taste or smell. Only 1.0% are considered active cases, or 5,819 people who were diagnosed in the past 30 days and aren’t medically cleared.

According to the DHS, a total of 5,052,793 “shots in the arm” of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since December 13. Wisconsin officially crossed the 5 million threshold on Saturday.

Statewide, the numbers of people getting vaccinated or completing vaccinations on Sunday weren’t large enough to “move the needle” (so to speak) on the percentages. The state says 40.9% of all Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated, out of 46.8% of Wisconsin residents who received at least one dose, the same percentages as Sunday. Most counties also saw little movement (a table of vaccinations by county in WBAY’s viewing area appears below).

However, 50.1% of females 12 and older have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 44.2% have completed their vaccination regimen. Men and boys 12 and up are behind at 43.0% of their population, but they’re closing the gap; 37.1% are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations by age group (and increase since Saturday)

12-15: 14.7% received a dose (+0.5)/0.0% completed (none are currently eligible for a second dose before June 3)

16-17: 30.7% received a dose (+0.2)/22.7% completed (+0.1)

18-24: 36.8% received a dose (+0.1)/29.7% completed (+0.1)

25-34: 43.0% received a dose (+0.1)/36.3% completed (+0.1)

35-44: 51.3% received a dose (+0.1)/44.3% completed (+0.1)

45-54: 53.4% received a dose (+0.0)/46.6% completed (+0.1)

55-64: 64.3% received a dose (+0.1)/57.3% completed (+0.1)

65+: 82.8% received a dose (+0.0)/78.5% completed (+0.0)

Vaccinations by gender

Female: 50.1% received a dose (+0.2)/44.2% completed (+0.0)

Male: 43.0% received a dose (+0.3)/37.1% completed (+0.0)

MONDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population) (Health region) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) + change in % from previous day Completed (% of pop.) + change in % from previous day Brown (264,542) (NE) 122,388 (46.3%) (+0.1) 109,928 (41.6%) (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 20,926 (41.8%) (+0.1) 18,520 (37.0%) (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 32,940 (37.5%) (+0.0) 29,198 (33.2%) (+0.0) Door (27,668) (NE) 17,337 (62.7%) (+0.1) 15,943 (57.6%) (+0.0) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 40,912 (39.6%) (+0.1) 36,402 (35.2%) (+0.0) Forest (9,004) 3,587 (39.8%) (+0.0) 3,354 (37.3%) (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,756 (40.9%) (+0.0) 1,646 (38.3%) (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 7,686 (40.6%) (+0.0) 6,965 (36.8%) (+0.0) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 7,950 (38.9%) (+0.0) 7,409 (36.3%) (+0.0) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 34,936 (44.2%) (+0.0) 31,654 (40.1%) (+0.0) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 15,639 (38.8%) (+0.1) 14,164 (35.1%) (+0.0) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 2,153 (47.3%) (+0.1) 1,938 (42.5%) (+0.0) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 14,904 (39.3%) (+0.0) 13,795 (36.4%) (+0.0) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 85,596 (45.6%) (+0.2) 74,576 (39.7%) (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 14,001 (34.2%) (+0.0) 12,659 (31.0%) (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 52,356 (45.4%) (+0.1) 45,866 (39.8%) (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 20,009 (39.2%) (+0.0) 17,837 (35.0%) (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 7,906 (32.3%) (+0.0) 7,347 (30.1%) (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 75,573 (44.0%) (+0.2) 67,074 (39.0%) (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 214,910 (45.3%) (+0.0) 194,539 (41.0%) (+0.0) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 233,850 (42.5%) (+0.1) 206,916 (37.6%) (+0.0) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,727,649 (46.8%) (+0.0) 2,384,175 (40.9%) (+0.0)

State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you.

CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team’s guide to vaccine clinics and vaccinators, including phone numbers and websites to make appointments and information on free rides to appointments.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Sunday there are 242 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals, with 79 of them in intensive care. While the DHS reports new admissions each day, the WHA’s numbers take hospital discharges and deaths into account. We expect updated figures after 3:30 Monday afternoon.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals are treating a total of 14 COVID-19 patients, which is one more than Saturday. Meanwhile, three of those patients are in ICU -- one more than Saturday’s report.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals have 23 COVID-19 patients, one more than Saturday. 12 of those are in ICU, which is also an increase of one patient from Saturday.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,755 cases (+0) (13 deaths) (+1)

Ashland – 1,281 cases (15 deaths)

Barron – 5,857 cases (+5) (82 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,156 cases (19 deaths)

Brown – 31,751 cases (244 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,373 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,417 cases (22 deaths)

Calumet – 5,822 cases (51 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,439 cases (+1) (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,282 cases (+2) (59 deaths)

Columbia – 5,490 cases (57 deaths)

Crawford – 1,731 cases (19 deaths)

Dane – 44,948 (+11) (308 deaths)

Dodge – 11,927 cases (165 deaths)

Door – 2,622 cases (23 deaths)

Douglas – 4,108 cases (+3) (40 deaths)

Dunn – 4,675 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (32 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,581 cases (+5) (107 deaths)

Florence - 448 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,523 cases (+13) (111 deaths)

Forest - 961 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,940 cases (85 deaths)

Green – 3,515 cases (19 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,586 cases (19 deaths)

Iowa - 2,046 cases (10 deaths)

Iron - 580 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,645 cases (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,431 cases (+8) (110 deaths)

Juneau - 3,206 cases (22 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,821 cases (+1) (309 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,360 cases (26 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,810 cases (+2) (87 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,571 cases (9 deaths)

Langlade - 2,012 cases (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 3,067 cases (64 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,615 cases (71 deaths)

Marathon – 14,809 cases (+7) (188 deaths)

Marinette - 4,209 cases (+1) (65 deaths)

Marquette – 1,388 cases (+1) (23 deaths)

Menominee – 804 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 106,749 (+34) (1,327 deaths)

Monroe – 4,589 cases (+1) (38 deaths)

Oconto – 4,499 cases (55 deaths)

Oneida - 3,649 cases (71 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,761 cases (+4) (207 deaths)

Ozaukee – 8,228 cases (89 deaths)

Pepin – 862 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 4,003 cases (+1) (37 deaths)

Polk – 4,626 cases (52 deaths)

Portage – 6,805 cases (68 deaths)

Price – 1,237 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 21,999 cases (+15) (354 deaths)

Richland - 1,314 cases (15 deaths)

Rock – 16,272 cases (+11) (175 deaths)

Rusk - 1,364 cases (+4) (17 deaths)

Sauk – 5,911 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (48 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,725 cases (26 deaths)

Shawano – 4,725 cases (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,801 cases (+6) (143 deaths)

St. Croix – 8,021 cases (56 deaths)

Taylor - 1,887 cases (+2) (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,554 cases (42 deaths)

Vernon – 1,940 cases (+1) (39 deaths)

Vilas - 2,278 cases (+1) (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,517 cases (138 deaths)

Washburn – 1,489 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Washington – 14,758 cases (154 deaths)

Waukesha – 43,968 cases (537 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,916 cases (+4) (120 deaths)

Waushara – 2,182 cases (+3) (34 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,255 cases (+4) (197 deaths)

Wood – 7,137 cases (80 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (includes Saturday-Monday updates) **

Alger - 321 cases (2 deaths)

Baraga - 668 cases (+2) (37 deaths)

Chippewa - 1,072 cases (+1) (28 deaths)

Delta – 3,332 cases (+2) (74 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,392 cases (+3) (59 deaths)

Gogebic - 1,037 cases (+3) (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,514 cases (+1) (33 deaths)

Iron – 980 cases (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 143 cases (1 death)

Luce – 210 cases (3 deaths)

Mackinac - 449 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 4,239 cases (+2) (60 deaths)

Menominee - 1,783 cases (40 deaths)

Ontonagon – 415 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 341 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

** The Michigan Department of Health does not release reports on Sundays.