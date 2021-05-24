Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Concerns about China’s space program

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Mars is a planet populated entirely by robots. China’s latest addition is the 3rd rover operating on Mars right now.

Brad Spakowitz expresses concerns about China’s space station. The station is equipped with a very large, very sophisticated robotic arm. How does China intend to use it?

And much closer to home, what’s with these yo-yo temperatures lately? Brad talks about influences on our current weather.

