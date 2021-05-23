Wisconsin Dells lifeguard receives national honors for saving 9-year-old girl’s life

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin Dells lifeguard is receiving national honors after she was credited with saving the life of a 9-year-old swimmer.

The American Red Cross detailed that Jayden Taylor was serving as a lifeguard at the Wilderness Hotel and Golf Resort on Aug. 27, 2020 when she saw 9-year-old Madelyn Lorentz go under the water.

“It’s just action,” Taylor told NBC15.

Taylor had taken an American Red Cross training on what to do in this situation and immediately jumped into action. She jumped into the water, rescued the tired swimmer and returned the child to her parents just a few moments after the incident started.

“I didn’t see myself in the moment, the only vision I had was to help the child,” said Taylor. ”Thanks to the training I received as a lifeguard, my quick actions and adrenaline kicked in. I was lucky to be in the right place at the right time. It shows your skills and trainings are always with you and you never know when you might need them.”

While Taylor said rescues are common, thank-you notes are rare. Taylor read a handwritten letter from Madelyn aloud: “I wanted to thank you so, so, so much for saving my life in Water Dome when I got too far out and started drowning.”

Madelyn gave the waterpark a “billion-star rating.”

This week, Taylor was honored with the Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders, which is one of the highest levels of recognition the Red Cross can give out for someone who participated in their training courses. She received a certificate and citation for her heroic actions.

“It makes me realize that there’s people out there that do appreciate us,” Taylor said.

Kyle Kriegl, the executive director of Southwest Wisconsin Chapter of the Red Cross, said he believes Jayden’s actions will encourage people to take swim safety training and become lifeguards.

“We are proud to honor Jayden for her courageous actions,” Kriegl said. “We hope that her story will inspire others to learn these lifesaving skills. We need more heroes in the community who are trained and ready to jump into action.”

According to Darin Kuhnke, the director of aquatics at the Wilderness Resort, lifeguards rescue, on average, about 10 people per week, and most are pre-teens. As pools re-open this summer, the Red Cross is reminding everyone to brush up on water safety.

In a statement, the Red Cross shared tips like: “Swim as a pair near a lifeguard’s chair” and “Designate a ‘water watcher’ to keep a close eye and constant attention on children and weaker swimmers in and around the water until the next water watcher takes over.”

Here is the note Madelyn wrote to Jayden Taylor:

Madelyn Lorentz wrote a thank you to Jayden for saving her life and sent it to the Wilderness. In the note she gave Jayden a “billion star” rating. (The American Red Cross- Wisconsin Region)

