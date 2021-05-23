Weston Boy Scout builds bridge for Ice Age Trail

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Weston Boy Scout along with members of his troop and their parents braved the bugs and heat to build a bridge for the Ice Age Trail. The build was the culmination of Cole Morehouse’s Eagle project.

“I wanted to do it for the Ice Age Trail because our troop uses the Ice Age Trail so much, so it was a really nice thing for them to just be able to do a project for them,” Morehouse said.

Morehouse reached out to the Ice Age Trail Alliance, a volunteer group that does most of the building and maintaining of the trail.

“The Alliance is building a number of bridges in this particular area, and so we found one that was workable in one day of prep and one day on the trail,” said Alliance volunteer Jerry Krause.

In addition to helping Morehouse, the project gave other troop members a chance to earn community service hours as well.

“Well, I asked the troop for volunteers, we have about a 50-person troop, so I asked the troop mainly, and then usually all the adults come from the troop too.”

Prior to the build, Morehouse said he put at least five months into the planning.

“I probably put about 10 hours at least on my computer making that plan, communicating with Jerry, our project beneficiary about the blueprints and everything,” he said.

Krause explained that the Trail ensures that all builds comply with uniformity and safety standards.

“We’ve got standards that the Ice Age Trail wants us to meet in terms of structure appearance and structure strength,” said Krause.

Krause explained how projects like this one are helping with the development of the Ringle segment of the trail.

“By keeping the trail off the muddy areas we keep that from eroding the mud and soils underneath as people are walking the trail. And it keeps their boots dry,” he said.

Morehouse said he was just glad to be able to do it.

“I just think it’s a really great project because it’s good for the Ice Age Trail and gets everybody some service hours,” he said.

