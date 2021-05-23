TEMPERATURES REBOUND ON MONDAY

Rain showers will persist this evening... mainly south and west of the Fox Cities. Temperatures will stay in the lower half of the 50s through the night and into Monday morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy. There may be a passing shower in the morning, but there’s a better chance for scattered storms by the afternoon. Some storms could be on the stronger side, especially northwest of the Fox Valley.

Highs on Monday should get back into the upper 70s with a light south wind. A southwest breeze will pick up into Tuesday and winds could gust to 30 mph. We’ll start the morning on the muggy side with lows in the middle 60s. Highs should rise to near 80. More scattered storms are possible, and a few could be strong-to-severe.

Wednesday is likely dry and pleasant with morning temps in the lower 60s and an afternoon high in the middle 70s. The humidity will be noticeably lower compared to Tuesday or what it felt like late last week. Another round of rain and cooler weather should develop for the late week... although there are some indications the rain with this storm system may miss us to the south.

Regardless, cooler weather can be expected for the latter half of the week. Highs Thursday and Friday will range from the mid 50s into the lower 60s. Temperatures should rebound over the weekend with highs back into the 70s next Sunday.

WINDS & WAVES:

MONDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TUESDAY: SSW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with a few showers. LOW: 51

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms... mainly in the afternoon. HIGH: 79 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Warm, breezy, and humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Pleasant with low humidity. A mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 75 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: Cooler with increasing clouds. Afternoon showers develop. HIGH: 59 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with scattered rain showers. HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Still seasonably cool. HIGH: 68 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: Warmer with partly cloudy skies. Stray PM shower? HIGH: 74

