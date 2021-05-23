State reports fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases, no new COVID-19 deaths Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – For the second time in seven days, state health officials report fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Wisconsin. According to the Department of Health Services (DHS), another 147 people tested positive for the virus which causes COVID-19 within the past 24 hours. Those results were from a total of 2,946 people testing for the virus for the first time, a positivity rate of 4.99%.

However, the state uses a different metric looking at all tests -- including people tested multiple times -- and by that measure the 7-day average for the positivity rate held steady at 2.6% for the third day. That’s below the 3% that health officials want to see to consider the spread of the virus being managed.

With the new case load continuing to be low, the 7-day average is also shrinking, and is down to 325. That figure decreased for the eighth day in a row Sunday.

The DHS says no deaths were attributed to COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, keeping the state’s death toll at 6,989. Wisconsin’s 7-day death average held steady at 4 from Saturday. That figure is aided by the fact that the state didn’t report any deaths attributed to COVID-19 for two out of the past seven days. The death rate has plateaued at 1.15% of all coronavirus cases.

The new cases were reported in 33 out of the state’s 72 counties. County case and death totals are listed later in this article.

The DHS reports 40.9% of all Wisconsin residents are now fully vaccinated. That’s 2,381,053 people out of 2,723,373 who’ve received at least one dose of vaccine (46.8% of the state’s population). The state says 10,268 people completed the vaccine series within the past 24 hours, while another 11,665 people began the vaccine series.

The percentage of people recovered from the coronavirus is now at 97.9% of all cases, or 595,090 out of the 608,432 known cases. Some of these people were asymptomatic but tested positive, while some spent weeks in the hospital and still feel lingering effects, the ones known as “long haulers.” The DHS says another 6,055 people (1.0% of all known cases) are considered active.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 during the past 24 hours were far below average. The DHS reports 23 people were admitted for COVID-19 since Saturday, compared to an average 60 admissions over the past 7 days. A total of 30,643 people have ever been hospitalized for COVID-19.

According to the DHS, a total of 5,044,653 shots in the arm have been administered.

Vaccination totals by county are in a table later in this article.

The majority of people vaccinated in Wisconsin have received the Pfizer vaccine (2,721,253 doses), while a total of 2,123,635 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is nearly at a total of 200,000 doses (199,590). Keep in mind it was approved months after Pfizer and Moderna, only requires one dose, and was briefly removed from use due to concerns about blood clotting.

Vaccinations by age group (and increase since Saturday)

12-15: 14.2% received a dose (+1.1)/0.0% completed (none are currently eligible for a second dose before June 3)

16-17: 30.5% received a dose (+0.3)/22.6% completed (+0.5)

18-24: 36.7% received a dose (+0.2)/29.6% completed (+0.2)

25-34: 42.9% received a dose (+0.2)/36.2% completed (+0.2)

35-44: 51.2% received a dose (+0.2)/44.2% completed (+0.2)

45-54: 53.4% received a dose (+0.2)/46.5% completed (+0.2)

55-64: 64.2% received a dose (+0.1)/57.2% completed (+0.2)

65+: 82.8% received a dose (+0.1)/78.5% completed (+0.1)

Vaccinations by gender

Female: 49.8% received a dose (+0.2)/44.2% completed (+0.2)

Male: 42.7% received a dose (+0.3)/37.1% completed (+0.2)

HOSPITALIZATIONS – these figures will be updated later this afternoon

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports as of Saturday, there were 242 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals, with 70 of them in intensive care. That’s six fewer in intensive care since Friday, and 20 fewer patients being cared for overall.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals are treating a total of 13 COVID-19 patients, which is 3 fewer than Friday. There are 2 in ICU -- one less than Friday’s report. Friday was the first time in over a week when any COVID-19 patients were placed in intensive care in the Valley region’s hospitals.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals have 22 COVID-19 patients, five less than Friday. Eleven are in ICU, a number which held steady from Friday.

While the DHS reports new admissions each day, the WHA’s numbers take hospital discharges and deaths into account.

SUNDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population) (Health region) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.)

+ change in % from Saturday Completed (% of pop.)

+ change in % from Saturday Brown (264,542) (NE) 122,192 (46.2%) (+0.3) 109,765 (41.5%) (+0.2) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 20,888 (41.7%) (+0.2) 18,494 (36.9%) (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 32,899 (37.5%) (+0.2) 29,157 (33.2%) (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 17,326 (62.6%) (+0.0) 15,941 (57.6%) (+0.0) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 40,862 (39.5%) (+0.1) 36,364 (35.2%) (+0.2) Forest (9,004) 3,586 (39.8%) (+0.0) 3,353 (37.2%) (+0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,756 (40.9%) (+0.0) 1,646 (38.3%) (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 7,677 (40.6%) (+0.1) 6,957 (36.8%) (+0.0) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 7,944 (38.9%) (+0.1) 7,409 (36.3%) (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 34,890 (44.2%) (+0.2) 31,636 (40.1%) (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 15,622 (38.7%) (+0.0) 14,158 (35.1%) (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 2,152 (47.2%) (-0.1) 1,937 (42.5%) (+0.0) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 14,896 (39.3%) (+0.2) 13,793 (36.4%) (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 85,378 (45.4%) (+0.2) 74,431 (39.6%) (+0.2) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 13,984 (34.2%) (+0.1) 12,653 (30.9%) (+0.0) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 52,240 (45.3%) (+0.2) 45,833 (39.7%) (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 19,965 (39.2%) (+0.2) 17,810 (34.9%) (+0.2) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 7,903 (32.3%) (+0.0) 7,343 (30.0%) (+0.0) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 75,369 (43.8%) (+0.2) 66,905 (38.9%) (+0.2) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 214,626 (45.3%) (+0.2) 194,348 (41.0%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 233,316 (42.4%) (+0.2) 206,530 (37.6%) (+0.2) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,723,373 (46.8%) (+0.2) 2,381,053 (40.9%) (+0.2)

State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you.

CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team’s guide to vaccine clinics and vaccinators, including phone numbers and websites to make appointments and information on free rides to appointments.

SUNDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,755 cases (12 deaths)

Ashland – 1,281 cases (15 deaths)

Barron – 5,852 cases (+3) (82 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,156 cases (19 deaths)

Brown – 31,751 cases (+1) (244 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,372 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,417 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Calumet – 5,822 cases (+2) (51 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,438 cases (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,280 cases (+2) (59 deaths)

Columbia – 5,490 cases (+3) (57 deaths)

Crawford – 1,731 cases (19 deaths)

Dane – 44,937 (+21) (308 deaths)

Dodge – 11,927 cases (+2) (165 deaths)

Door – 2,622 cases (23 deaths)

Douglas – 4,105 cases (+4) (40 deaths)

Dunn – 4,676 cases (+2) (32 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,576 cases (+7) (107 deaths)

Florence - 448 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,510 cases (111 deaths)

Forest - 961 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,940 cases (85 deaths)

Green – 3,515 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,586 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Iowa - 2,046 cases (10 deaths)

Iron - 580 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,645 cases (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,423 cases (110 deaths)

Juneau - 3,206 cases (+3) (22 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,820 cases (+3) (309 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,360 cases (+1) (26 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,808 cases (+3) (87 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,571 cases (9 deaths)

Langlade - 2,012 cases (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 3,067 cases (64 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,615 cases (71 deaths)

Marathon – 14,802 cases (+3) (188 deaths)

Marinette - 4,208 cases (65 deaths)

Marquette – 1,387 cases (23 deaths)

Menominee – 804 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 106,715 (+43) (1,327 deaths)

Monroe – 4,588 cases (+5) (38 deaths)

Oconto – 4,499 cases (+1) (55 deaths)

Oneida - 3,649 cases (71 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,757 cases (+5) (207 deaths)

Ozaukee – 8,228 cases (89 deaths)

Pepin – 862 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 4,002 cases (37 deaths)

Polk – 4,626 cases (52 deaths)

Portage – 6,805 cases (+1) (68 deaths)

Price – 1,237 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 21,984 cases (+4) (354 deaths)

Richland - 1,314 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Rock – 16,261 cases (175 deaths)

Rusk - 1,360 cases (+4) (17 deaths)

Sauk – 5,912 cases (+4) (48 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,725 cases (+1) (26 deaths)

Shawano – 4,725 cases (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,795 cases (143 deaths)

St. Croix – 8,021 cases (+4) (56 deaths)

Taylor - 1,885 cases (+2) (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,554 cases (42 deaths)

Vernon – 1,939 cases (+1) (39 deaths)

Vilas - 2,277 cases (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,517 cases (138 deaths)

Washburn – 1,488 cases (20 deaths)

Washington – 14,758 cases (154 deaths)

Waukesha – 43,968 cases (537 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,912 cases (120 deaths)

Waushara – 2,179 cases (34 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,251 cases (+3) (197 deaths)

Wood – 7,137 cases (+5) (80 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 321 cases (2 deaths)

Baraga - 666 cases (37 deaths)

Chippewa - 1,071 cases (28 deaths)

Delta – 3,330 cases (74 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,389 cases (59 deaths)

Gogebic - 1,034 cases (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,513 cases (33 deaths)

Iron – 980 cases (+1) (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 143 cases (1 death)

Luce – 210 cases (3 deaths)

Mackinac - 446 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 4,237 cases (60 deaths)

Menominee - 1,783 cases (40 deaths)

Ontonagon – 414 cases (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 341 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

** The Michigan Department of Health does not release reports on Sundays.