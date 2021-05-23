SCATTERED RAIN & SHOWERS WITH MUCH COOLER TEMPS TODAY

Today will be much different in everyway compared to yesterday. Yesterday’s highs ranged from the low to mid 80s all across NE Wisconsin. Today, temperatures will be falling instead of rising. Afternoon temperatures will range from the low to mid 50s as a cold front drops through the area.

Scattered showers and storms can be expected through the day today but any storms will likely stay below severe limits. Temperatures will stay in the lower half of the 50s into Monday morning with afternoon highs rebounding back into the upper half of the 70s. There are chances for thunderstorms both Monday and Tuesday, a few of which could be strong to severe. Check back for updates regarding storm chances.

The mugginess will return late tomorrow and will fuel storm throughout the afternoon. The moisture really picks up on Tuesday and could fuel some strong storms with damaging wind and hail especially in the early afternoon. Wednesday is likely dry and pleasant with morning temps in the lower 60s and an afternoon high in the middle 70s. Another round of rain and cooler weather should develop for the late week. Highs Thursday and Friday should be limited to the lower and middle 60s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: NE 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

MONDAY: SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Cloudy with showers and storms. Temps fall during the day. AFTERNOON TEMPS: 53

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with a few showers especially after midnight. LOW: 51

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 78 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Scattered storms. Warm, breezy, and humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Pleasant out. HIGH: 75 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Cooler and not as humid. Showers develop. HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cool with rain showers. HIGH: 62 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: A morning shower possible, then partly cloudy. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 68

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.