‘NEW Top Dog’ contest releases beer honoring the winner to raise money for animal shelters

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin “NEW Top Dog” charitable dog contest benefits the Oshkosh Mid-Morning Kiwanis Club and the Oshkosh Area Humane Society. The current Top Dog, Bruce, who won in 2020 was honored by a beer named after him, called “Bruce’s Brew.”

In Oshkosh, the Fifth Ward Brewing Company held a beer release party on Saturday afternoon. Local animal shelter dogs, food trucks, and a live band came out to show their support.

“I think this has really kind of brought us all together and made us all understand that we need to stick together to sort of make it through these rough times and I think that, you know, we have an opportunity here to get as many people in here as we can and sort of support a good cause, and have a good time doing it,” said Ian Wegner, owner of Fifth Ward Brewing Company.

In a brewing collaboration, Fifth Ward Brewery and Bare Bones Brewery teamed up to create a raspberry blonde ale, donating $1.00 for every pint and 4-pack sold at either location.

Dawn Dettlaff, the owner of the contest winner, Bruce, said they are thrilled to be a part of such an amazing event.

“Since the pandemic, so many charities have lost their ability to have income, so like I had said, you know with animals, with the shelters with the animals they really need our help and also with children in the community that the Kiwanis works with, it’s just, you know, wonderful organizations,” said Dettlaff.

This beer release fundraiser on Saturday also introduced the 2021 contest. Voting opens September 12th and loses on October 17th. Organizers said this year’s contest will be even bigger, expanding the contest to Neenah, Appleton, Green Bay, Manitowoc and surrounding areas.

