NE Wisconsin colleges prepare the next generation of cyber warriors

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Recent cyberattacks have exposed vulnerabilities not only on a national scale, but also locally with a school district the victim of ransomware.

That district was Tigerton schools in Shawano County were it recently had to cancel classes.

While the superintendent told Action 2 News the incident is under federal investigation and can’t comment, the district stated on its Facebook page it was the “victim of a sophisticated ransomware attack” that limited its ability to access district systems.

It adds that the district backed up its systems and did not negotiate with the cyber attackers.

“As information becomes online and more accessible that means more people can grab the information, and sell it. Do bad things for money,” Ryan Van Scyoc, an IT systems security instructor at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, said.

NWTC in Green Bay is preparing the next generation of cyber warriors to protect against those threats, offering a two-year program.

“We train our students to think like a hacker, which means they can identify vulnerabilities and threats,” Van Scyoc said. “It’s really about helping a business create a better defensive posture from a security standpoint.”

It is a field that is experiencing growth as businesses look for these type of professionals to hire. Other schools in the state, including the University of Wisconsin Green Bay, have similar degrees.

Molly Vollrath splits her time as a NWTC student and working at the school as a cyber security assistant analyst.

“If you don’t know how they got in and they broke down all your computer systems...now everything has to stop. Then all of sudden you lose production and now you’re trying to pay a ransomware,” Vollrath said.

Vollrath, who describes her education as hands-on, said one thing you can do to protect yourself is not have similar passwords for each of your accounts.

“The biggest thing that we recommend, and even they teach here in their programs, is that you need to make stronger passwords,” she said.

