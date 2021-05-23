Mask requirements at airports, J-1 visa program discussed on UPFRONT

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aviation officials say masks are still required at airports due to a federal mask policy - and the requirement applies to anyone who travels by air.

Sunday morning on UPFRONT, which airs on WBAY-TV, the director of Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport discussed how they are still keeping up their pandemic cleaning protocols.

“It has kind of been a team effort to really put that altogether and to enforce that if you will. Really, it comes down to, in most cases, reminding people what the rules and regulations are. You know, someone may have a mask down, for example, and just simply remind them, can you please put your mask backup, covering your nose and mouth. Really, we haven’t seen too many issues related to that,” said Brian Dranzik, the director of Mitchell International Airport.

Also on the program, advocates discussed how tourism destinations around the state, such as Door County, Lake Geneva and the Wisconsin Dells, are concerned they won’t be able to handle the influx of tourists coming back this year.

While part of the issue is attracting some workers who live in those communities, those same communities rely on the J-1 Visa Program, which brings thousands of overseas students to Wisconsin every summer to work.

Advocates are trying to get that program restarted by the federal government, otherwise, businesses will only have a fraction of the workers they normally have.

“It is soft diplomacy, right? I think it shows that America is open, and it presents America to the students that come here maybe in a different light they would see otherwise,” said Jon Jarosh of Destination Door County.

Business owners also say the federal unemployment boost is also a big factor in attracting local workers.

This past week, Republicans in the legislature introduced a bill to have Wisconsin withdraw from that program.

However, Governor Tony Evers is likely to veto it.

