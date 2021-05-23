Advertisement

5 hospitalized for injuries following Brown County crash

A 16-year-old suffered critical injuries, while four others received moderate or minor injuries
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say five people are being treated for injuries following a crash on County Highway K near State Highway 57 Sunday morning.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene at about 10:35 a.m. for a report of a crash involving two vehicles.

When they arrived, authorities say they found a pick-up towing a camper that was traveling east on County Highway K hit a car which had pulled out of a driveway in front of the truck.

The Sheriff’s Office says the truck driver, identified as a 40-year-old New Franken area man, received minor injuries, but wasn’t transported medically. However, the three passengers in the rear seat - three girls who were identified as 16, 12 and 10 years old - were taken to an area hospital for minor and moderate injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle which pulled out of the driveway, identified as a 16-year-old girl, was extricated and taken to a hospital with critical injuries. Authorities say the truck hit the car in the driver’s side door.

Her passenger, identified as an 18-year-old man, was sitting in the front passenger seat, and was hospitalized with moderate injuries. The Sheriff’s Office says he was able to walk away from the crash.

As of 3:45 p.m., the roadway was still closed due to a reconstruction unit documenting the scene, however the Sheriff’s Office anticipates the road being back open by 6 p.m.

