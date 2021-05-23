Advertisement

1 arrested following foot chase in Fond du Lac County

The suspect, who wanted on domestic-related charges, was eventually arrested in a creek after running from authorities for more than three hours
Law Enforcement Presence for a foot chase in Fond du Lac County
Law Enforcement Presence for a foot chase in Fond du Lac County(Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - One person is in custody after authorities say a drone was used to help end a foot chase Sunday morning in Fond du Lac County.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of a female who was possibly being followed by a male on Highway 23 near Highway 151 at about 7:30 a.m.

After finding the two people, a Deputy attempted to gather more information, however the male subject then ran from the Deputy near the intersection of Mary Hill Park Drive, and headed south.

The suspect’s name and age have not been released as of this time.

Authorities say the Deputy then ran after the suspect, but lost soon lost sight of him. Shortly after, they learned his identity, and discovered there was a warrant out for his arrest on domestic related charges.

Following a search involving a K9 unit, multiple tips came in regarding seeing the suspect, and an officer with the City of Fond du Lac saw him on the Prairie Trail near Fourth Street Road just before 10 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect then ran off again after seeing the officer.

Afterwards, a perimeter was formed, and a drone belonging to the Sheriff’s Office that used thermal imaging was sent out. The man was eventually located on the drone walking in a creek behind the First Presbyterian Church located on Fourth Street Road at about 10:28 a.m.

Deputies were then able to find the man, and took him into custody in the creek. The Fond du Lac Fire Department then helped remove the suspect, as well as deputies, with their UTV rescue vehicle.

Authorities add the suspect received minor injuries during the more than three hour long attempt to elude law enforcement in a heavily wooded area. They add he is being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail for the initial arrest warrant, and new charges of resisting and obstructing, as well as several counts of Misdemeanor and Felony Bail Jumping.

