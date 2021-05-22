Wisconsin surpasses 5 million COVID-19 dose milestone

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – State health officials report more than 5,000,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered in Wisconsin. Our calculations show the state crossed the milestone in 160 days. Keep in mind the Department of Health Service’s (DHS) report is updated once a day while vaccinators’ reports continue coming into the state, so it is likely Wisconsin passed the milestone on Friday, when the latest report showed the state was fewer than 5,000 doses away from hitting the milestone.

The DHS reports more than 40% (40.7% to be exact) of Wisconsinites are now fully vaccinated. That’s 2,370,785 people out of 2,711,708 who’ve received at least one dose of vaccine (46.6% of the state’s population). The state says an 14,437 people completed the regimen within the past 24 hours, while another 27,403 people began the vaccine series.

State health officials had previously stated that 70% of Wisconsin’s population would need to be vaccinated to attain herd immunity. While initially health officials said the state could reach the milestone by July, they say it now appears the state won’t get there until September or October if the current vaccination rates don’t increase.

More than a week after the Pfizer vaccine became available for kids ages 12 to 15, so far more than 13% of that age group has received one dose of the vaccine -- the only one approved for them. More than 30% (30.2%) of 16- and 17-year-olds started the vaccination regimen since it was available to them more than a month ago, and 22.1% completed their vaccinations.

Vaccinations by age group (and increase since Friday)

12-15: 13.1% received a dose (+1.2)/0.0% completed (none are currently eligible for a second dose before June 3)

16-17: 30.2% received a dose (+0.4)/22.1% completed (+0.4)

18-24: 36.5% received a dose (+0.3)/29.4% completed (+0.3)

25-34: 42.7% received a dose (+0.3)/36.0% completed (+0.3)

35-44: 51.0% received a dose (+0.3)/44.0% completed (+0.4)

45-54: 53.2% received a dose (+0.3)/46.3% completed (+0.4)

55-64: 64.1% received a dose (+0.2)/57.0% completed (+0.4)

65+: 82.7% received a dose (+0.1)/78.4% completed (+0.1)

Vaccinations by gender

Female: 49.8% received a dose (+0.2)/44.0% completed (+0.2)

Male: 42.7% received a dose (+0.3)/36.9% completed (+0.3)

We’ve seen the percentages of people vaccinated in our corner of Wisconsin grow by leaps and bounds this week. Many factors may be contributing to this, including vaccinations opening to younger teens and pre-teens but also outreach efforts and incentives for getting people vaccinated, and mask requirements being lifted for people who are fully vaccinated (in most situations). Vaccination totals by county are in a table later in this article.

The majority of people vaccinated in Wisconsin received the Pfizer vaccine (2,707,792 doses), while Moderna is more than 500,000 behind (2,117,431). The Johnson & Johnson vaccine trails with 198,318 doses. Keep in mind it was approved months after Pfizer and Moderna, only requires one dose, and was briefly removed from use due to concerns about blood clotting.

Case and Deaths

New coronavirus cases remained low, with the 7-day average shrinking for a seventh day in a row to 337. The DHS reported 293 new cases Saturday among 3,891 results for people being tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time. That’s a daily positivity rate of 7.53%, but the state uses a different metric looking at all tests -- including people tested multiple times -- and by that measure the 7-day average for the positivity rate held steady at 2.6% from the day before. That’s below the 3% that health officials want to see to consider the spread of the virus being managed.

Saturday also marked seven straight days the state had fewer than 500 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The DHS added another three people to the state’s COVID-19 death toll, bringing it to 6,989. The 7-day average lowered from 5 to 4 deaths per day over the past week, one day after increasing from 4 to 5. The death rate continues to be plateaued at 1.15% of all coronavirus cases.

County case and death totals will be listed later in this article.

The percentage of people recovered from the coronavirus rose one-tenth to 97.8% of all cases, or almost 595,000 people (594,611) out of the 608,285 known cases. Some of these people were asymptomatic but tested positive, while some spent weeks in the hospital and still feel lingering effects, the ones known as “long haulers.” The DHS says another 6,387 people (1.1% of all known cases) are considered active.

Hospitalizations remained above average, with the DHS reporting 56 people were admitted for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period, compared to an average 62 admissions over the past 7 days. A total 30,620 people have ever been hospitalized for COVID-19.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports there were 262 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals Friday, with 76 of them in intensive care. That’s 3 more in intensive care since Thursday but 7 fewer patients being cared for overall.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals are treating a total of 16 COVID-19 patients, which is 5 more than Thursday. There are 3 in ICU -- the first time in over a week any COVID-19 patients were in intensive care in the Valley region’s hospitals.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals have 27 COVID-19 patients, the same number as Thursday. Eleven are in ICU, one more patient since Thursday.

While the DHS reports new admissions each day, the WHA’s numbers take hospital discharges and deaths into account.

SATURDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population) (Health region) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.)

+ change in % from Friday Completed (% of pop.)

+ change in % from Friday Brown (264,542) (NE) 121,518(45.9%) (+0.2) 109,341 (41.3%) (+0.2) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 20,764 (41.5%) (+0.2) 18,424 (36.8%) (+0.2) Dodge (87,839) 32,784 (37.3%) (+0.2) 29,052 (33.1%) (+0.2) Door (27,668) (NE) 17,313 (62.6%) (+0.3) 15,938 (57.6%) (+0.4) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 40,734 (39.4%) (+0.2) 36,193 (35.0%) (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 3,586 (39.8%) (+0.1) 3,353 (37.2%) (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,755 (40.9%) (-0.4) 1,640 (38.%) (-0.3) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 7,655 (40.5%) (+0.2) 6,951 (36.8%) (+0.3) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 7,921 (38.8%) (+0.1) 7,395 (36.2%) (+0.2) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 34,763 (44.0%) (+0.2) 31,573 (40.0%) (+0.2) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 15,599 (38.7%) (+0.2) 14,132 (35.0%) (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 2,154 (47.3%) (+1.5) 1,937 (42.5%) (+0.0) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 14,843 (39.1%) (+0.1) 13,764 (36.3%) (+0.2) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 84,856 (45.2%) (+0.2) 74,027 (39.4%) (+0.2) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 13,952 (34.1%) (+0.3) 12,626 (30.9%) (+0.3) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 52,005 (45.1%) (+0.1) 45,662 (39.6%) (+0.2) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 19,882 (39.0%) (+0.2) 17,694 (34.7%) (+0.2) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 7,889 (32.3%) (+0.2) 7,330 (30.0%) (+0.2) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 74,911 (43.6%) (+0.2) 66,561 (38.7%) (+0.2) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 213,712 (45.1%) (+0.2) 193,783 (40.9%) (+0.2) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 232,063 (42.2%) (+0.2) 205,550 (37.4%) (+0.2) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,711,708 (46.6%) (+0.3) 2,370,785 (40.7%) (+0.2)

State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you.

SATURDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS ARE IN PROGRESS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

** The Michigan Department of Health does not release reports on Sundays.