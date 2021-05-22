Advertisement

SHOWERS... THEN FOG

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our weathermaker that brought rain and storms to the area yesterday has now moved off to the East of our region. Clouds lingered as this system pulled away, but should begin to break as we go throughout the day.

By late morning, we’ll be seeing a mix of sun and clouds with just an outside chance of an isolated T’shower in the afternoon... Highs today will be very warm with most seeing temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Tomorrow, however, a “back door” cool front pushing in from the northeast, will cause temperatures to drop Sunday. In fact, we’ll have morning high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s in most spots, and then temperatures will begin falling into the lower 60s and upper 50s throughout the day! As clouds thicken on Sunday, showers and thunderstorms will develop again, especially in the afternoon and evening. More showers and storms will continue at times Monday and Tuesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: BEC NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm, breezy and humid. An isolated PM t’shower. HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible NORTH. LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers and thunderstorms develop. HIGH: 68, then falling LOW: 52

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 77 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Scattered storms early. Warm, breezy and humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Still warm and breezy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler and not as humid. PM shower chance. HIGH: 65 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Showers. HIGH: 66

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders at the scene of a vehicle fire on I-41. May 21, 2021.
Driver killed in fiery crash on I-41 in Grand Chute
Jessica Lynn Keenan was last seen May 14, 2021, in Ashwaubenon
Authorities searching for missing and endangered Ashwaubenon woman
There's construction underway for fiber optic lines in a neighborhood on Green Bay's west side...
Green Bay homeowners upset over the installation of fiber optic lines on their property
Manuel Antonio Herrera-Hernandez
Suspected Mexican drug cartel member charged in major Brown County narcotics, meth bust
File photo
Wisconsin nearing 7,000 COVID-19 deaths

Latest News

First Alert Weather
SHOWERS... THEN FOG
First Alert Weather Pinpoint Predictor for Sunday, May 23, 2021
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer Saturday, Spring Sunday
First Alert Weather high temperatures for May 22, 2021
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: After rain, a mixed weekend
First Alert Weather Pinpoint Predictor
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Friday storms followed by mixed weekend