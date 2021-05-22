SHOWERS... THEN FOG

Our weathermaker that brought rain and storms to the area yesterday has now moved off to the East of our region. Clouds lingered as this system pulled away, but should begin to break as we go throughout the day.

By late morning, we’ll be seeing a mix of sun and clouds with just an outside chance of an isolated T’shower in the afternoon... Highs today will be very warm with most seeing temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Tomorrow, however, a “back door” cool front pushing in from the northeast, will cause temperatures to drop Sunday. In fact, we’ll have morning high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s in most spots, and then temperatures will begin falling into the lower 60s and upper 50s throughout the day! As clouds thicken on Sunday, showers and thunderstorms will develop again, especially in the afternoon and evening. More showers and storms will continue at times Monday and Tuesday.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: BEC NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm, breezy and humid. An isolated PM t’shower. HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible NORTH. LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers and thunderstorms develop. HIGH: 68, then falling LOW: 52

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 77 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Scattered storms early. Warm, breezy and humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Still warm and breezy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler and not as humid. PM shower chance. HIGH: 65 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Showers. HIGH: 66

