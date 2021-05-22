Advertisement

Rapper’s body found in burning car; death ruled homicide

WITI Fox 6 2016
WITI Fox 6 2016(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - The body of a 42-year-old man found dead in a burning vehicle has been identified as Lamonn Young, also known as Milwaukee rapper Fatboi Gwalla Gwalla.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide.

Milwaukee police located Young’s body on Tuesday.

Young’s most recent post on Instagram was an announcement for his track “Hustle Hard” being available for streaming.

People have been using the post to send their condolences and memorialize the rapper.

Police continue to seek suspects in the case.

