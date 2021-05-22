RAINY, AND NOTICEABLY COLDER ON SUNDAY

If you’re a fan of the warm, muggy weather; then hopefully you enjoyed Saturday... because Sunday WILL NOT be a repeat!!

In fact, you’ll notice a dramitic difference by the afternoon. The warmth and humidity continue this evening with temperatures staying in the middle and upper 60s overnight. As a cold front slides in from the northeast Sunday morning, rain showers will develop and temperatures will drop. By the afternoon, a northeast wind gusting to 25 mph will have pushed temperatures back into the middle 50s! So our daytime high occurs Sunday morning with a chilly afternoon on tap.

Scattered showers and storms can be expected through the day, and we’ll see more unsettled weather on Monday. Temperatures will stay in the lower half of the 50s into Monday morning with afternoon highs rebounding back into the upper half of the 70s. Both days could feature some thunder, but severe weather is NOT expected.

The mugginess returns for Tuesday and rain/storms should linger through the first half of the day. Highs will be back to near 80. Wednesday is likely dry and pleasant with morning temps in the lower 60s and an afternoon high in the middle 70s. Another round of rain and cooler weather should develop for the late week. Highs Thursday and Friday should be limited to the lower and middle 60s.

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

MONDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy with increasing clouds. Showers NORTH? LOW: 68

SUNDAY: Turning cloudy with showers and thunderstorms developing. Temps fall during the day. AFTERNOON: 55 LOW: 53

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 77 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Scattered storms... mostly early. Warm, breezy, and humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Pleasant, but breezy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Cooler and not as humid. Showers develop. HIGH: 63 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cool with rain showers. HIGH: 62 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: A morning shower possible, then partly cloudy. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 68

