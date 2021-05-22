Purple Heart plaque dedication ceremony held at Oneida Veterans Memorial

ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - Community members gathered for a dedication ceremony Saturday morning for a Purple Heart plaque which was made possible in large part to an area man.

Sgt. George Greendeer, who died last year, received two Purple Hearts for his heroics during the Vietnam War.

He helped lead an effort to erect a plaque honoring all Purple Heart recipients, and it was unveiled Saturday at the Oneida Veteran Memorial.

Greendeer’s friends and family members say he was committed to helping veterans and Native Americans.

“There’s never a way of life that is done by yourself. It is all done with everyone. Everyone doing a little big, not on one person. So dad could never take the credit for something like this,” said Jon Greendeer, George’s son.

“He had such a love of veterans, and especially Purple Heart veterans,” said Joe Raisleger, a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

Greendeer also served as Wisconsin Commander for the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

Purple Hearts are awarded to U.S. military members wounded or killed by an enemy while serving.

