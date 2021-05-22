Advertisement

Purple Heart plaque dedication ceremony held at Oneida Veterans Memorial

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - Community members gathered for a dedication ceremony Saturday morning for a Purple Heart plaque which was made possible in large part to an area man.

Sgt. George Greendeer, who died last year, received two Purple Hearts for his heroics during the Vietnam War.

He helped lead an effort to erect a plaque honoring all Purple Heart recipients, and it was unveiled Saturday at the Oneida Veteran Memorial.

RELATED: Dozens brave the rain for groundbreaking of new Oneida Purple Heart monument

Greendeer’s friends and family members say he was committed to helping veterans and Native Americans.

“There’s never a way of life that is done by yourself. It is all done with everyone. Everyone doing a little big, not on one person. So dad could never take the credit for something like this,” said Jon Greendeer, George’s son.

“He had such a love of veterans, and especially Purple Heart veterans,” said Joe Raisleger, a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

Greendeer also served as Wisconsin Commander for the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

Purple Hearts are awarded to U.S. military members wounded or killed by an enemy while serving.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders at the scene of a vehicle fire on I-41. May 21, 2021.
Driver killed in fiery crash on I-41 in Grand Chute
There's construction underway for fiber optic lines in a neighborhood on Green Bay's west side...
Green Bay homeowners upset over the installation of fiber optic lines on their property
Jessica Lynn Keenan was last seen May 14, 2021, in Ashwaubenon
Missing and endangered Ashwaubenon woman found safe
Manuel Antonio Herrera-Hernandez
Suspected Mexican drug cartel member charged in major Brown County narcotics, meth bust
File photo
Wisconsin nearing 7,000 COVID-19 deaths

Latest News

Local fitness, yoga studios in support of GYMS Act
Local fitness, yoga studios in support of GYMS Act
EAA searching for workers for upcoming 2021 event
EAA searching for workers for upcoming 2021 event
Purple Heart plaque dedication ceremony held at Oneida Veterans Memorial
Purple Heart plaque dedication ceremony held at Oneida Veterans Memorial
Dozens volunteer Saturday to repair homes in west Appleton neighborhood
Dozens volunteer Saturday to repair homes in west Appleton neighborhood
Marathon Co. taskforce plans to present cost estimates later this year as more forensic...
Marathon Co. taskforce plans to present cost estimates later this year as more forensic pathologists are expected to retire