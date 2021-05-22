Advertisement

Man ejected, critically injured in Dodge County crash

(Image: File photo)
(Image: File photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF BURNETT, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say one person is recovering from critical condition following an early morning crash Saturday in Dodge County.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the single-vehicle crash happened on County Highway B near Butternut Road in the Town of Burnett.

The Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the scene just after 4 a.m., and found a 33-year-old man injured.

The man, who authorities add was the only person in the vehicle, was ejected into a field after the vehicle overturned multiple times.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary investigation shows the man was driving east when it entered the south gravel shoulder , which caused the vehicle to spin, cross the road, and enter the north ditch.

Authorities say the man, who hasn’t been identified, was taken to a Beaver Dam Hospital before being flown to Aurora Summit Hospital.

The crash continues to be investigated.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders at the scene of a vehicle fire on I-41. May 21, 2021.
Driver killed in fiery crash on I-41 in Grand Chute
There's construction underway for fiber optic lines in a neighborhood on Green Bay's west side...
Green Bay homeowners upset over the installation of fiber optic lines on their property
Jessica Lynn Keenan was last seen May 14, 2021, in Ashwaubenon
Missing and endangered Ashwaubenon woman found safe
Manuel Antonio Herrera-Hernandez
Suspected Mexican drug cartel member charged in major Brown County narcotics, meth bust
File photo
Wisconsin nearing 7,000 COVID-19 deaths

Latest News

Local fitness, yoga studios in support of GYMS Act
Local fitness, yoga studios in support of GYMS Act
EAA searching for workers for upcoming 2021 event
EAA searching for workers for upcoming 2021 event
Purple Heart plaque dedication ceremony held at Oneida Veterans Memorial
Purple Heart plaque dedication ceremony held at Oneida Veterans Memorial
Dozens volunteer Saturday to repair homes in west Appleton neighborhood
Dozens volunteer Saturday to repair homes in west Appleton neighborhood
Marathon Co. taskforce plans to present cost estimates later this year as more forensic...
Marathon Co. taskforce plans to present cost estimates later this year as more forensic pathologists are expected to retire