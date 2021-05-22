Man ejected, critically injured in Dodge County crash

TOWN OF BURNETT, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say one person is recovering from critical condition following an early morning crash Saturday in Dodge County.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the single-vehicle crash happened on County Highway B near Butternut Road in the Town of Burnett.

The Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the scene just after 4 a.m., and found a 33-year-old man injured.

The man, who authorities add was the only person in the vehicle, was ejected into a field after the vehicle overturned multiple times.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary investigation shows the man was driving east when it entered the south gravel shoulder , which caused the vehicle to spin, cross the road, and enter the north ditch.

Authorities say the man, who hasn’t been identified, was taken to a Beaver Dam Hospital before being flown to Aurora Summit Hospital.

The crash continues to be investigated.

