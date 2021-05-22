Advertisement

Emergency vouchers to help Wisconsinites find stable housing

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) received more than 300 emergency housing vouchers by the federal government Friday to help those who don’t have stable housing.

The 313 housing vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will be given to those who are experiencing or are at risk of homelessness, are survivors of domestic or sexual violence and those who have experienced human trafficking.

Gov. Tony Evers urged landlords and property owners to consider helping families by accepting these vouchers.

“Housing is a basic human need and HUD’s Emergency Housing Vouchers will help families and vulnerable individuals find stability and opportunity after the challenges of COVID and other traumas,” said Gov. Evers.

WHEDA stated that property owners who are interested in helping families and who will accept the vouchers should complete an online survey. The agency is also partnering with care agencies to accept tenants that qualify for the voucher.

WHEDA CEO Joaquín Altoro added that the vouchers will help both tenants and landlords recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened housing insecurity and created a disproportionate impact among underrepresented communities,” said Altoro. “The availability of these vouchers will help community members get back on their feet while also supporting landlords with stable rents to maintain their properties.”

These vouchers are funded through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The WHEDA board approved accepting these vouchers in a meeting Thursday and have the ability to accept more if it is requested by HUD and the capacity allows for it.

