Bipartisan letter seeks enforcement in trade deal, as dairy industry comes out of pandemic

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A bipartisan group of legislators say they want to hold Canada accountable in a trade agreement with the U.S. and Mexico.

Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI) joined other legislators in a letter to the Biden administration demanding enforcement measures in the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA). The letter said, in part, “We remain concerned about Canada’s fulfillment of its dairy obligations in the agreement.”

In a statement, Rep. Kind explained, “Canada has not taken actions to alter its dairy tariff-rate quotas (TRQs) to bring them into compliance with USMCA, undermining the ability of American dairy farmers and producers to sell a wide range of products to Canadian consumers.”

His office told NBC15 he was not available Friday for an interview.

“All agreements have to be held accountable on both sides,” Kevin Krentz, the president of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau, said. He said the dairy industry has struggled over the past several years with low milk prices and tight margins. Then, during the pandemic, many farmers dumped their milk when processing plants had more product than they could handle.

Krentz said he’s optimistic about the industry when there are fixes to trade agreements alongside fixes to the pricing system. “You match those together, and those prices will ultimately make their way back to the farmgate. I do believe that,” he said.

Fifth-generation dairy farmer Dan Truttmann said his industry depends on trade to restore balance. “We have a lot of products dairy farmers across the country are producing, so we need to keep the trade going. We need to keep product moving through our trade agreements,” he said.

While Truttmann said he does not believe the role of Canada will make or break the industry, he added, “It’s still important that agreements that were made are enforced.”

