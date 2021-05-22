Advertisement

1 dead following early morning fire in Grand Chute

Crews are still investigating what caused the fire
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say one person and a dog were killed during a house fire early Saturday morning.

According to the Grand Chute Fire Department, crews were called to the 2300 block of East Wisconsin Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. for a report of a smoke in a house.

When they arrived, crews found smoke in the building, but no flames, saying the fire had mostly burned itself out before the department arrived.

Officials say the victim, as well as dog, were found in the home.

Fire officials have not release information regarding the victim’s name, age or gender as of this time. Family members are still being notified.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated at this time.

Officials say no firefighters were injured.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Appleton and Fox Crossing Fire Departments.

