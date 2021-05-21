Advertisement

Wisconsin voter fraud cases forwarded to county prosecutors

By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Just over two dozen potential cases of voter fraud out of more than three million ballots cast in the November presidential election have been identified by Wisconsin election officials and forwarded to local district attorneys for possible prosecution.

That’s according to documents obtained Friday by The Associated Press under the state’s open records law.

The 27 potential voter fraud cases represents a tiny fraction of the nearly 3.3 million people who voted in the presidential election (0.0000083%). It is in line with suspected voter fraud in past elections in the battleground state.

It is also far below unsubstantiated accusations made by former President Donald Trump and his supporters of widespread fraud and abuse.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manuel Antonio Herrera-Hernandez
Suspected Mexican drug cartel member charged in major Brown County narcotics, meth bust
First responders at the scene of a vehicle fire on I-41. May 21, 2021.
Driver killed in fiery crash on I-41 in Grand Chute
File photo
40% of Wisconsinites fully vaccinated against COVID-19, out of 46% getting a shot
A bail hearing was held Wednesday following the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Two Rivers...
Gun found in Two Rivers homicide investigation
Judge dismisses Jonathon Tubby family’s federal lawsuit for police custody death

Latest News

Green Bay police officer wearing a body camera
Republicans vote against body cameras for Wisconsin Capitol police
Republicans reject $70 million more for housing assistance
Wisconsin remains a priority state for redistricting
Republicans move to reinstate job search requirement for unemployment benefits