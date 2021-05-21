Advertisement

Unlimited rides, music and Elvis treats mark 10 years of the Zippin Pippin Friday

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Put on your blue suede shoes because it’s time to celebrate 10 years of the Zippin Pippin roller coaster at Bay Beach Amusement Park.

On Friday, May 21, the park will hold a celebrate to mark a decade of rides on the roller coaster that was rebuilt from the ride said to be a favorite of Elvis Presley.

The celebration is 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. There will be unlimited rides and music by Trapper Schoepp and Let Me Be Frank Productions.

The menu will feature Elvis-inspired treats like a peanut butter banana split. (The King loved the peanut butter and banana combo.)

Wristbands are required for unlimited rides. The wristbands cost $5 are available at the Bay Beach ticket stand. Those wristbands give you unlimited rides at all rides at the park.

