Stretch of I-41 closed due to vehicle fire in Grand Chute
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A stretch of I-41 north is closed in Grand Chute due to a vehicle fire.
The northbound lanes are shut down between College and Wisconsin.
Traffic is being detoured at College and then north to Wisconsin. Highway 441 is an alternate route.
Watch Action 2 News This Morning for Kathryn Bracho’s First Alert Traffic reports.
Action 2 News will continue to update this story.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC MAP: https://www.wbay.com/page/first-alert-traffic/
Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.