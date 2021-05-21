Stretch of I-41 closed due to vehicle fire in Grand Chute

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A stretch of I-41 north is closed in Grand Chute due to a vehicle fire.

The northbound lanes are shut down between College and Wisconsin.

Traffic is being detoured at College and then north to Wisconsin. Highway 441 is an alternate route.

