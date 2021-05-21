Advertisement

Stretch of I-41 closed due to vehicle fire in Grand Chute

First responders at the scene of a vehicle fire on I-41. May 21, 2021.
First responders at the scene of a vehicle fire on I-41. May 21, 2021.(Wisconsin Department of Transportation)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A stretch of I-41 north is closed in Grand Chute due to a vehicle fire.

The northbound lanes are shut down between College and Wisconsin.

Traffic is being detoured at College and then north to Wisconsin. Highway 441 is an alternate route.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC MAP: https://www.wbay.com/page/first-alert-traffic/

