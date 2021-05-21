Advertisement

Prosecutors: Man lied to put police on false trail after Two Rivers murder

A bail hearing was held Wednesday following the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Two Rivers...
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Criminal charges were formally filed Friday against one of five men arrested in connection with the fatal shooting in Two Rivers earlier this week. Prosecutors say Rodney Anderson Jr., 19, tried to put police on the wrong trail for a suspect.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News, Anderson called 911 about a shooting on 28th St. When police got there, the victim inside the home was already dead with a gunshot wound to their chest.

The 911 caller said the shooter wore a red sweatshirt and fled from the home, heading west. But numerous witnesses fingered Joshua Walcott as the person who shot the victim. Witnesses said Walcott was wearing a black shirt and left going southeast.

Anderson later admitted he was the person who called 911 and intentionally misdirected them because he didn’t want Walcott to get in trouble because they’re close friends.

Anderson and Walcott eventually made arrangements with officers to pick them up at an apartment in Manitowoc. They were arrested and taken to the Manitowoc County jail.

Anderson is charged with harboring or aiding a felon, which carries up to 10 years in prison. He’s also charged with six misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, with each charge carrying up to 9 months in jail, because he was out on bond on various charges dating back to October 2020, including battery, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct.

Walcott, 21, has not been formally charged. He’s being held on $250,000 bail.

RELATED STORY: Bail hearing held for Two Rivers murder suspects

