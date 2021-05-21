Pat Gellin retiring from WBAY-TV after 47 years

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the longest-tenured employees in WBAY history is set to retire Friday. Morning news director Pet Gellin has called this station home for the past 47 years.

In 1974, a high school junior walked into the TV station to start a part-time job as a boom mic operator and he never left.

“It’s just all of a sudden -- just time got away and 47 years. Holy smokes,” Gellin says.

“Pat is a classic. I like to always tell him he’s our old-school director, and I mean that in the very fondest way because he has the style,” Action 2 News This Morning anchor Tammy Elliott said.

At age 22, Pat was working full-time at WBAY, wearing many hats.

“I started directing, plus I was doing electronic graphics at the time, and floor directing, running camera. It was kind of like a little bit of everything.”

But it was the director’s chair in the control room, bright and early, Pat enjoyed the most.

He didn’t need coffee to get his adrenaline rush.

“Oh, God, yeah, yeah. You walk in here some days like this because there was so much going on,” he says. “You roll with it, be able to if something goes wrong figure out, OK, now what do I have to do to make it right? And that was the fun part about it. I enjoyed that. The more stress the better.”

“He is unflappable,” Action 2 News This Morning anchor Kathryn Bracho described. “A lot can go wrong in a morning show, especially a two-and-a-half hour one, and he just rolls with it. He always know what to do, he know what we should do next, how to get us out of what could potentially be a train wreck situation. He’s just a pro.”

“I can’t even really fathom what it’s going to be like without Pat because our newscasts have been just top notch for so many years,” Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon said.

Humble, genuine and a great sense of humor. These are just some of the qualities about Pat we’ve all enjoyed and appreciated over the years. He never heard a pun he couldn’t top.

For him, saying good-bye to his WBAY family won’t be easy.

“I really will miss the people,” Gellin says. “I won’t miss the hours, but it was just so much fun to be here. Everybody was just a ball to work with. Everybody was so easy to work with.”

From all of us at WBAY Pat, we thank you and wish you the best in retirement.

