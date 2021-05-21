Advertisement

Packers drop mask requirement for those vaccinated against COVID-19

WATCH: Lambeau Field to host community vaccine site
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers no longer require masks for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The team says those who’ve received their shots do not have to wear face coverings at Lambeau Field and Titletown.

This is based on CDC guidance that people who are fully vaccinated are at low risk of contracting COVID-19 and becoming seriously ill.

Guests who are not vaccinated are asked to continue wearing masks.

“To continue fostering a welcome environment for all fans and community members, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated, Packers, Titletown and Delaware North staff members will continue wearing masks for the foreseeable future when interacting with members of the public or working in spaces that are open to the public,” reads a statement from the team.

The Packers encourage everyone age 12 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Lambeau Field clinic is located in the Terrace Suites on the fifth floor. No appointment is necessary.

The clinic is open on these dates and times:

MONDAY, WEDNESDAY, FRIDAY: 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

TUESDAY AND THURSDAY: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

SATURDAY: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

