Not enough AODA counselors? College creates solution to the problem

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As we move forward with life that more closely resembles pre-pandemic times, there’s growing expectation many communities will need even more providers to offer mental health treatment, specifically to help people overcome addictions to drugs and alcohol.

It’s a problem magnified in the last year, and one college is stepping up with a solution.

“The substances change over time. The populations of people change over time, but what doesn’t change is the need,” says Julia Witt, NWTC Instructor of Public Safety and AODA Coordinator.

From alcohol to hard drugs like heroin or meth, use is one the rise in the year of COVID-19.

We’ve reported how police are seeing more of it, and so are treatment centers.

That signals a good sign when more people want help to beat addiction, but it triggers a different kind of challenge.

“We always have a shortage of substance abuse counselors,” says Witt.

Northeast Wisconsin Technical College has been on the receiving end of those concerns lately and had been looking for a way to help.

“What we’re actually hearing is the preparatory stuff, like, are we ready to deal with what happens with the aftermath of COVID? We’re all in anticipation,” says Witt.

The result? A new Substance Use Disorder Counseling Degree at NWTC, a two-year program to get more people educated and trained and into counseling jobs faster.

“If you want to be a helper and you really want to get in front of a population of people that needs assistance, our substance abuse population, this associate degree population is really the quickest way,” says Witt.

Classes will start this fall.

That’s welcome news to those already in the field who’ve seen the strain on resources.

“There are often times more people wanting treatment than treatment is available, so for us to be able to provide the community with some excellent service around substance abuse through our students, I think, that’s going to be really beneficial,” says Judy Roemer, NWTC Licensed Professional Counselor.

The degree should get students both coursework and internships to prepare them for jobs to address short-term needs, but also set them up to continue education for long-term careers.

“For somebody that’s in crisis, they really need help sooner rather than later,” says Roemer. “To be able to offer more opportunities for treatment is really positive.”

