INTERVIEW: Green Bay Preble grad reports from Middle East

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JORDAN (WBAY) - A graduate of Green Bay Preble High School is now an international TV reporter. Priyanka Navani, from the Preble Class of 2014, is managing editor for Roya News English.

Recently she’s covered the conflict between Israel and Hamas and protests in Jordan, where Roya News English is based.

Priyanka’s mother was a reporter in Green Bay, and she remembers going on stories with her and “growing up with the adrenaline of telling a story.”

She talked with our Chris Roth on Action 2 News at 4:30 about how career journey after high school and how she wants to “pass the mic” to the world’s communities that haven’t been heard.

